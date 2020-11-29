Thanksgiving dinner hosted by person who unknowingly had COVID

A person who hosted Thanksgiving on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, Health Services said. The person kept the dinner small — to fewer than 10 people — and all of them are now in quarantine. State rules are to allow no more than 10 people at an indoor gathering.

QES exposure

A person who has been in Queensbury Elementary School tested positive on Friday. Health Services has quarantined everyone who was exposed. They must remain in quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they test negative, school officials said. The fear is that someone could test negative before developing symptoms — the period in which the test is least reliable — and then get sick a few days later, after exposing more people.