Thanksgiving dinner hosted by person who unknowingly had COVID

Warren County has its first Thanksgiving dinner exposure.
A person who hosted Thanksgiving on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, Health Services said. The person kept the dinner small — to fewer than 10 people — and all of them are now in quarantine. State rules are to allow no more than 10 people at an indoor gathering.
QES exposure
A person who has been in Queensbury Elementary School tested positive on Friday. Health Services has quarantined everyone who was exposed. They must remain in quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they test negative, school officials said. The fear is that someone could test negative before developing symptoms — the period in which the test is least reliable — and then get sick a few days later, after exposing more people.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 518 confirmed cases since March, and eight recoveries, for a total of 432 recoveries among confirmed cases. Of the new cases, one person traveled out of state and was exposed to a COVID-positive person on the trip, one caught the virus from an acquaintance who had the virus, and Health Services has not yet determined the source of the infection for the other two people. There are 51 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. Another person is not hospitalized but has “moderate” illness.
- Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 424 confirmed cases since March, and eight recoveries, for a total of 378 recoveries. There are 33 people currently ill. The person who was hospitalized has been discharged.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 65 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 4.3%. The county now has a weekly average of 3.2%
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that six people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 2.4%. That pushes up the county’s weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.4% and a weekly average of 1.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2% and a weekly rate of 1.2%.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 265 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 3.4% and a weekly average of 3%.
- Statewide, 6,723 people tested positive Saturday, an overall positive test rate of 4.27%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.83% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.75%.
- There were 3,372 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 55 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
