SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Fire Company's Holiday Parade will kick off Sunday.
The theme this year is "Holiday Music".
It’s the 40th year of the parade, which marches down Route 9 through the town and village. It starts at Feeder Dam Road and Route 9 at 1 p.m.
Participants include dozens of homemade floats and costumed marchers, as well as decked-out firetrucks and the main attraction — Santa Claus. Local marching bands will provide holiday music throughout the parade.
Weather permitting, animals will also march, including llamas and horses.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be old-style cars decorated for the season, puppets and dancers.
Expect to have the opportunity to donate food and unwrapped new toys during the parade as well.
Hundreds of spectators line the sidewalks to watch the parade, usually staking out position an hour or more in advance. Participants begin to gather four hours early in parking lots near the start.
Last year, the parade bandstand was set up across from Common Roots. This year, spectators and marchers can take a look at the new Common Roots building, which is taking shape with two stories erected already. The building burned down earlier this year and is being rapidly rebuilt despite the onset of winter.
The theme last year was holiday movies, for which the Grinch was a popular image. Previous years' themes included "throwback holiday" and "winter wonderland."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.