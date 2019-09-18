QUEENSBURY — The special shape balloons have made their way through Customs and are ready to fly at this weekend's 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival, running from Thursday through Sunday.
Balloon pilot and owner of SunKiss Ballooning, Todd Monahan, will be debuting Allycorn the Unicorn on Friday, weather permitting, for the first of several flights this weekend.
Monahan said he and his brother Scott worked with the Brazilian company AirFly Balloons to create the bright pink and rainbow colored unicorn, a design inspired by Scott’s daughter Jade.
“This is the first balloon we’ve built from the production side all the way to the end,” Todd said. “We worked for eight months just on designing and the production was another two and a half.”
Todd Monahan, left, with nieces Maddie and Jade Monahan and brother Scott pile into the basket of the balloon Allycorn, a pink and rainbow unicorn making its debut at this year's Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday.
Courtesy photo
He said Jade offered plenty of feedback on the design and, so far, it has been very popular with all the children who have gotten an early look.
Monahan said it wasn’t very difficult getting the balloon from Brazil to his business, which is based in Queensbury, and the process for FAA approval actually took longer.
“We’ve worked through all the paperwork, got it inspected and even they thought it was a cool balloon too,” Monahan said.
The irregular shape offers unique challenges for piloting and landing, according to Monahan. Wind changes and changes in altitude affect the irregular shape much differently than others, which is why some special shapes can stay grounded even when others are allowed to launch.
2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival schedule
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Crandall Park, Glens Falls 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Crandall Park: musical performance by The Lustre Kings 5 p.m.: Opening ceremonies, food vendors and kids activities 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Flight of up to 20 balloons (weather permitting)
Downtown Glens Falls 6-9:30 p.m.: City of Glens Falls block party featuring live music, balloon baskets on display, car show and kids activities
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Warren County airport, Queensbury 3 p.m.: Gates open. Craft fair hosted by Zonta, children's activities and food vendors 3:45-5:45 p.m.: Musical performances by Kevin McKrell and Orion Kribs 5-6:15 p.m.: Flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes (weather permitting)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Warren County airport, Queensbury 5-10 a.m.: Big Balloon Breakfast at airport hangar: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children 6:30-7:30 a.m.: Flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes (weather permitting) All day: Craft fair hosted by Zonta, food vendors and children's activities 3-8 p.m. Musical performances by Pesky J. Nixon and The Old Main 5-6:15 p.m.: Flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes (weather permitting) 8 p.m.: "Lighting Up the Night" — airport moon glow featuring up to 30 balloons (weather permitting)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Warren County airport, Queensbury 5-10 a.m.: Big Balloon Breakfast at airport hangar: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children All day: Craft fair hosted by Zonta, food vendors and children's activities 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Walter's Mass Ascension — Simultaneous flight of up to 100 balloons and special shapes (weather permitting) 8 a.m.: Catholic Mass in the entertainment tent 9 a.m.: Protestant service in the entertainment tent
Crandall Park, Glens Falls 2-5 p.m.: Musical performance from Across the Pond 5 p.m.: Launch of up to 20 balloons (weather permitting)
Mark Donahue, the director of the festival, said he and others are very excited about the special shapes this year and keeping the unique balloons fresh and interesting is a big part of the job.
“These balloons have never been here before,” Donahue said. “It’s making little kids' dreams come true seeing a unicorn up close, much less flying in the sky.”
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
Allycorn the Unicorn
Courtesy photo
The majority of the special shapes this year are animals, including Allycorn, Simbaloo the Lion and Adelaid the Koala among others. Donahue said the zoo concept was not intended, but the search for interesting shapes led to a similar theme.
Monahan will be one of the 94 pilots registered to fly as of Wednesday and the festival will also feature around 70 vendors as part of the craft fair that happens throughout the event.
Donahue said this was slightly above average and coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Zonta Club, which organizes the vendors.
The forecast for the weekend looks ideal as of Wednesday with no rain and highs in the low 80s, but all launches are subject to change and cancellations based on rain, wind or other weather.
Erin Reid Coker, another organizer of the festival, said the new traffic pattern instituted last year went extremely well and will remain mostly unchanged for this year.
“We meet with the county every year afterward and we couldn’t be happier with how they’ve made it work,” Coker said. “It’s the smoothest we’ve ever seen.”
After the Adirondack festival, Monahan and Allycorn will head to the world’s largest balloon festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it will also be headliner as a unique shape.
Adelaide the Koala
Adelaide the Koala
Courtesy photo
Allycorn the Unicorn
Allycorn the Unicorn
Courtesy photo
Billy the Kid
Billy the Kid
Courtesy photo
Duma The Cheetah
Duma The Cheetah
Courtesy photo
Pig Headed
Pig Headed
Courtesy photo
Rocket the Flying Squirrel
Rocket the Flying Squirrel
Courtesy photo
Simbaloo The Lion
Simbaloo The Lion
Courtesy photo
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
"Bidu the Pup" hovers over the crowd Saturday night during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons float over Warren and Washington counties on Sept. 24 during the final day of the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. The event received $15,000 from Queensbury in occupancy tax funding.
Gwendolyn Craig file photo,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons take flight Sunday night during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloon pilots watch their pilot balloon to see where the wind goes Sunday afternoon at Crandall Park during the 46th annual Adirondack Ballon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Spectators watch as balloons ascend from at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Balloons are seen flying over Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Balloons are seen flying over Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Balloons in flight
Balloons are seen Sunday morning flying over Warren County airport during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Balloons are seen flying over Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
College students and Queensbury High School graduates Samantha Ballard and Hugo Bouillon of France watch balloons ascend at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Hugo Bouillon, a previous Queensbury High School foreign exchange student, takes a photo with his phone as he and his friends watch balloons ascend at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Pilot and passenger of a hot air balloon wave to spectators below them as they ascend over Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
A young passenger peeks out over the hot air balloon basket as she, another passenger, and pilot take flight at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Pilot Eric Nickerson from Liberty Flights in Milton, New Hampshire, adjusts the burner of his balloon, Flame II as friend and pilot-in-training Jen Parton looks on at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
A balloon crew works on inflating their balloon for flight at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Balloons are seen flying over Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Pilot Eric Nickerson of Liberty Flights in Milton, New Hampshire, shoots heat into his balloon, Flame II, in preparation for flight at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Sunday
Others look on as pilot Eric Nickerson from Liberty Flights in Milton, New Hampshire, adjusts the burner of his balloon, Flame II at Floyd Bennett Airport in Queensbury during the Sunday morning launch of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Children try to touch the hovering feet of "Bidu the Pup" Saturday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons light up the night Saturday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival's 'moonglow' at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
A balloon is lit up Sunday night during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Casting a festive shadow
"Scorch" the dragon floats over the Warren County airport Saturday night during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. See
poststar.com for a full gallery of photos from the event, as well as a gallery of reader-submitted photos.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Balloons hover over the Warren County Airport on Sept. 23 during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Saturday
Visitors watch the skies Saturday during the balloon launch of the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Mark Pluta's balloon lands in the backyard of Kingsbury resident Jody DeVivo Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. Crew members and family celebrate with water and Adirondack Winery wine.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Jacob Bates, 6, of Cambridge, gives hot air balloon pilot Mark Pluta a hug Sunday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival after Pluta landed his aircraft in a Kingsbury backyard.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Mark Pluta's balloon lands in the backyard of Kingsbury resident Jody DeVivo Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Mark Pluta's balloon landed in the backyard of Kingsbury resident Jody DeVivo on Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons start to take flight Sunday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Carol Pluta looks over Washington County Sunday while up in a hot air balloon during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
"Terry The Mouse" and "Tomcat" get ready to inflate Sunday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Hot air balloons dot the sky Sunday during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Crowds watch a balloon launch Sunday morning at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons congregate in the sky Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
The Friendship Ballooning crew gets ready for takeoff Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Jacob Bates, 6, and mom Lyndsay Bates, of Cambridge, help out with a balloon take-off Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons dot the sky Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival, taking off from the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons lift off Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Hot air balloons begin to take flight Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
A hot air balloon takes flight Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Balloons take flight Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
Friendship Ballooning crews get ready for take-off Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig,
gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday
A balloon flies over Washington County on Sunday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
A spectator takes a photo as balloons take flight at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies above Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies above Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport on Sept. 22 during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury. The weekend was full of magnificent launches for the thousands who travel to the annual event.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE file photo, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies above Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies and prepare for takeoff at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies above Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
A spectator takes a photo as balloons take flight at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Hot air balloons dot the skies above Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
A spectator takes a photo as balloons take flight at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport on Saturday evening during a successful launch at the 46th Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Spectators watch and wave as a balloon lifts off Saturday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday evening
Special-shape balloons Puddles, Splash, Scorch, back, and Saxon are seen inflated Saturday evening at the Warren County airport during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Makayla Belanger and her dad Mark play catch with a blow-up toy balloon on Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Lucy Rowe Coker flies her kite Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Jeremy Jansen takes a picture of Styler Jansen and Cici Marquart in front of an airplane Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Allison Adams of Hudson Falls holds up a T-shirt in the merchandise tent Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Logan Mcomber, Racheal Mcomber, middle, and Bayly Beauregard stand in a balloon basket and learn about how hot air balloons work Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday afternoon
Peter Griswold, right, helps Justin Cartwright re-coat the inside of his envelope (balloon) Saturday afternoon at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
SHAWN LACHAPELLE, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
From left to right, Mason and Milo Maney, both 4 and of Queensbury, enjoy some Cheetos Friday night at the opening of the 46th annual Adirondack Ballon Festival in Crandall Park.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Richard Blair, of New Jersey, works on getting his family's hot air balloon upright Friday night at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Pilots and crews gather for a weather meeting Saturday morning during the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Visitors of the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport help wrap up one of the tethered hot air balloons on Saturday.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Hot air balloons are seen Saturday morning at the Warren County airport for the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
'Fred the Rabbit,' a special hot air balloon, gets a little tipsy during Saturday morning's wind at the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Andrew Snider and Jessica Kempisty, both of Syracuse, pose for wedding photos Saturday morning during the Adirondack Balloon Festival at Warren County airport.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Hot air balloon crews struggle to keep the 'Fred the Rabbit' balloon grounded due to the high winds Saturday morning at the Warren County airport for the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Saturday morning
Hot air balloons are seen Saturday morning at the Warren County airport for the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening
The Vass Family poses through a photo while walking by the vendors at the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Mel Auffredou, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening
Locals Ethan Calderwood and Dylan Flint enjoy treats from the vendors at the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Mel Auffredou, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening
The Richards family watches as a balloon tries to go up despite the windy weather during the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Mel Auffredou, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening
Nicholas Ismailha shows off his face paint while waiting for a turn in the bouncy house at the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Mel Auffredou, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening
Queensbury High School Key Club volunteers Samantha Brayton and Jessica Bluitt stand next to the bouncy house for the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls at the Adirondack Balloon Festival on Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury.
Mel Auffredou, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday morning
Walt Rudy and Keith Sproul attempt to inflate a balloon Friday morning to show off to the crowd at Crandall Park in Glens Falls. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate and the balloon went back in the bag to fly another day. The winds were too strong for balloons to get off the ground Friday evening at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury as well.
Adam Colver, acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday morning
Peter Griswold gives the grim weather report Friday morning at Crandall Park to pilots and crew members before a scheduled launch.
Adam Colver acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hot-air balloons soar into the sky on Thursday after launching from Crandall Park in Glens Falls for the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Adam Colver acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
The High At Last balloon crew inflates its balloon with a fan on Thursday at Crandall Park in preparations to launch for the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Adam Colver acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
A Friend Ship Too crew member holds the balloon in place as it is uprighted in Crandall Park for launch during the kick off event Thursday of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Adam Colver acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hot-air balloons inflate and take to the skies on the opening night of the 46th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Adam Colver, acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Janice Wallz, left, David Wallz, third from left, and others help pilot Dave Kramer in the Windrifter take off at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
A pilot with High At Last Ballooning shoots heat into his balloon at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons are seen at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Royal and Stephanie Chadwick watch balloons take off with their granddaughter, Kaylee Kameda, 4, (middle) at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Six-year-old Nate Muller waves at a balloon ascending into the sky as he sits on his father Dan Muller's shoulders at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
A pilot with High At Last Ballooning shoots heat into his balloon at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
A pilot with High At Last Ballooning shoots heat into his balloon at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Pilot BJ Sullivan takes off in his balloon with a passenger at Crandall Park on opening night of the Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday in Glens Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hot-air balloons rise Thursday evening from Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Adam Colver, acolver@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Friendship Ballooning demonstrates balloon inflation at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward on Monday in preparation for the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which begins on Thursday evening in Crandall Park. (Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star)
Jenn March
Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark Pluta with Friendship Ballooning shoots heat into a balloon during an inflation demonstration at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward on Monday. Friendship Ballooning visited the home in preparation for the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which begins on Thursday evening in Crandall Park. (Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star)
Jenn March
Adirondack Balloon Fest prep
Fourth and fifth graders watch as Mark Pluta and his crew lower a balloon to the ground after inflating it for show to the students of Tanglewood Elementary School in South Glens Falls on Wednesday. (Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star)
Jenn March
Adirondack Balloon Fest prep
Second and third graders reach out to touch the balloon "Sweet Pea" as it is inflated by crew of Mark Donahue at Tanglewood Elementary School in South Glens Falls on Wednesday. (Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star)
Jenn March
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at
snorthrop@poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.