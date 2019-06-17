{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Salespeople going door-to-door in Hartford with textbooks and tutoring supplies have falsely claimed affiliation to Hartford Central School District, according to a statement from the district.

The district issued a statement on its Facebook page about the individuals and said the Washington County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the group.

The statement said the Sheriff's Office found them to be legitimate salespeople, but reiterated they were not related to the district in any way.

The district encouraged anyone with questions to contact the Sheriff's Office. 

