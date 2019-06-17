HARTFORD — Salespeople going door-to-door in Hartford with textbooks and tutoring supplies have falsely claimed affiliation to Hartford Central School District, according to a statement from the district.
The district issued a statement on its Facebook page about the individuals and said the Washington County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the group.
The statement said the Sheriff's Office found them to be legitimate salespeople, but reiterated they were not related to the district in any way.
The district encouraged anyone with questions to contact the Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.