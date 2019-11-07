FORT EDWARD — A Fort Worth, Texas, plastics manufacturer plans to start construction before the end of the year on a new manufacturing facility at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward.
W.L. Plastics Corp., one of the largest manufacturers of polyethylene pipe in North America, announced late Wednesday that it intends to construct a new high-density polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility, and their start-up is projected for mid-2020.
“The economic development agencies were working hard to seal the deal,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, on Thursday afternoon. “We wanted to let them know about the workforce and the quality of life here.”
It was a competitive process with other locations also trying to sell the value of their community to the manufacturer, Woerner said.
“There was a lot of nail-biting and fingers crossed,” said Woerner. “I give kudos to Terry Middleton (current Fort Edward town supervisor), Laura Oswald (director of economic development for Washington County) and Tori Riley (vice president of the Saratoga Economic Development Corp.). It was really a team effort with all hands on deck.”
According to W.L. Plastics Senior Vice President David Fink, they are excited to “locate in New York and become part of the Fort Edward and Washington County community.”
“We think this is a terrific location to service our customer base in the region,” Fink said in an email. “We believe the town, county and workforce will be a very good fit for our operation.”
Woerner said that the W.L. Plastics’ decision to build a facility in Washington County not only brings jobs to the region, it offers new opportunities.
“We’re talking 40 or 50 all-new jobs and that is a plus for us,” she said. “Any time you bring in manufacturing, you open an opportunity to attract related business. ... The potential is strong.”
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency and Civic Development Corp., said there will be 50 manufacturing jobs and 20 construction jobs.
The IDA received an application from the manufacturer and the agency is currently looking at what incentives it could offer, said O’Brien, adding that W.L. Plastics is looking for sales tax incentives.
“The next step is to bring it up to the full board on Nov. 18,” he said.
Current Fort Edward Town Supervisor Terry Middleton did not return calls, emails and texts regarding the W.L. Plastics decision.
Fort Edward Supervisor-elect Lester Losaw said Thursday it’s hard to bring manufacturing into a community and this is a good thing for Fort Edward.
“To me, that means stability for the community,” Losaw said. “I think it’s huge.”
Mike Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the recruiting effort was a success because so many people at so many levels came together to make it happen.
“We are so excited because this is a prime property for a business like this,” he said. “When one comes in, that begets another and another. ... I’m really, really excited about the potential for spin-off businesses.”
The Fort Edward facility will be W.L. Plastics’ ninth U.S. manufacturing operation. Other locations include Mills, Wyoming; Cedar City, Utah; Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Bowie, Texas; Rapid City, South Dakota; Snyder, Texas; and Statesboro, Georgia.
Texas is often cited by critics of NYS as a business environment that’s better than NYS. And many have lamented the loss of manufacturing in our area. Yet, here we have a Texas manufacturing company choosing to locate a facility in upstate New York. It's certainly true some caution is in order — we have to wait to see if this plan come to fruition, and it's reasonable to have questions about the environmental impact and any tax incentives to be offered. Most people, though, would see the positive potential of a manufacturing company joining our area. Instead, some local politicians actively look for reasons to dismiss the move, just hours after it's been announced. They seem to be only interested in using this event to pursue their personal political agenda.
To All,
Again on the first pass pleased they are coming...Ft. Edward needs some help.
Regards
Doug Beaty
#1- Probably most of you if not all of you that have posted negative comments about this article are not even from Fort Edward. So if you don't pay taxes here then worry about your own areas. #2 - This is a great thing for this area. We need something like this to help off set taxes and whether they get a tax break or not who cares it's still better than nothing at all. #3 - Great job Terry Middleton and Neal Orsini and everyone else who worked hard on getting this company into this area. I bet it would have been a lot easier on you guys and a quicker decision from the company to come here if the County Supervisors and Post Star would have tried to support you and work with you verses playing their threatening negative attitude games. #4 - Mr. Losaw you had nothing to do with this remember that.
Hi Hometown matters
In your #2 argument wouldn’t that depend on what type of tax breaks they receive?
In the Post-Star article “Fort Edward town property taxes in jeopardy of rate increase” dated Sep 13, 2019 is the following “If the current rate is around $4.75 per thousand (of assessed valuation), the additional levy would generate 6.163 per thousand,” Nolette said, stressing these are approximate numbers. “With those rates, the town tax on a $150,000 home would go from $656.25 to $924.45.”
In the article “Proposed Glens Falls city budget would increase spending by 1.1%” dated Nov 6, 2019 “The tax rate would increase by $0.346 to $13.166 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would see an increase of about $52 in taxes to $1,975.”
Seeing that Glens Falls has all this economic devepolment happening, how is it that its residents are paying two times what the Fort Edward resident pays on a home with equally assessed value?
Initial reaction is this is good news. That said, it's 50 long term jobs according to the article. What skill level, what average pay? For those who have carefully followed the WCC transfer of this property and know how Fort Edward overassessed the plant and had to go to court when GE sued, it should be understood that the taxpayers in the rest of the county have carried the burden of unpaid taxes at the county by school, village and township for some time. Yes, Mr. Middleton last week paid the town tax bill after getting a bond floated but village and school still owe almost $2 million to the county treasury. But all those bills are coming due and taxes will have to be raised to cover that debt cost. And finally, given that Washington County has lost almost 2,000 good paying jobs with benefits since the turn of the century (Covidien, GE, Mary McClellan Hospital, Vermont Timberpeg, Kmart, etc), we need to see the final details of this agreement. If they are getting a substantial 10 year PILOT deal to locate and build here (and that tends to be the enticement it takes to get these new companies to locate here) we will need to see what that actually means for the community. Anyone with a history in the region knows of the CEBE Sports fiasco and a few other deals where they take the money and then bail out of the region as soon as the PILOT expires. I'm all for incentives to get new business here, but not if it's going to be short term cut and run. Make no mistake, these jobs will be nothing like the Global Foundry jobs (which pay a lot but require higher level educations). Time will tell if this is a good deal or not. The devil is in the details and those clearly haven't been finalized. And as I mentioned below in my first comment about this deal, the Hackercraft manufacturing facility that was going to be built by the airport some years ago came with lots of great press and hoopla. It was never built.
This kind of business would have been welcome 30 years ago. Hopefully a lot of their processes are automated. Probably sounds wrong BUT new plants usually do not depend on a skilled labor force. Automation & Technology replaces the need for a skilled workforce. That means the wages, while welcome, might not attract that mid to high income workers every community wishes for. But hey, it might at least generate some tax base for the school district? Unless the deal to attract them has given that way as a bargaining chip. You have to wonder if the railroad or the canal will be key? That location is certainly not great for trucking the product to markets. You can bet there is many a day when Irving Tissue wishes there were on the other side of the river and more convenient to the Northway. Regardless... good luck to them.
Great. Just great! This is just what the area does NOT need! Keep your polluting company away!
Polluting Company? Please do some research before you criticize. They are Extruding plastic pellets. This process usually (if run efficient) reuses its scrap material or sells it for recycling. The process also produces very little fumes and uses a non toxic Polyethelyne material.
This is just the kind of un-educated response that we do not need if we want to be able to both enjoy our environment, and have reason for us and our children to live here -- gainfully employment. Does "stemman" have water and waste pipes in his/her home? or do they do without such modern amenities?? Where would you like the material you use and abuse everyday to be made?? probably in someone else's backyard I would guess. High Density Polyethelyne (HDPE) is a material that is both stable in the environment and readily recyclable. See the EPA writeup HERE/. While WL as a primary manufacturer probably uses hydrocarbon feedstocks in the manufacturing process, the scrap generated can be ground and used for such things as TREX and other dimensional lumber type products. HDPE has a recycling number designation of 2 and is the material found in ubiquitous milk and water bottles. Mr. stemman sees this as a lemon when we should be looking to make lemonade instead. Can a recycling company or dimensional lumber manufacturer be co-located on the same parcel?? Bringing more jobs and dealing with a problem we all create - the irresponsible attitudes that a throw-away society have left us with. Deal with that problem, and start with correcting your own habits before blaming others. That said, we must of course insist that our tax dollars support the responsible production of this needed material and that WL will come to enjoy being a responsible member of our community in all respects. As I review their application at the IDA I will be asking for such assurances.
Well said Travis W! Our area needs sustainable jobs!
"We wanted to let them know about the workforce and the quality of life here." Don't let them read the Post Star, criminal page with all the drug and DWI arrests, and all the other assorted criminals. Don't forget to tell them Texans that the guys who try to date young girls on the internet usually get caught. Don't mention the welfare cheats. Did anyone show them the nice big factory on the main drag? Mention Moreau, you can build what you want with no fear of building codes and the town will get sewers some day. Building expertise available from the town.
Besides Zadan, if they looked at Moreau then the sewer tax, that’s enough to scare a business the size of this, away
Great news! And I will believe it when the contract is signed, the funding is in place, and the construction equipment has broken ground and the construction loans are being tapped. Otherwise, just another story that so often has a long way to reality. Remember when Warren County EDC (before Ed Bartholomew) announced the great new Hacker Boat plant by the airport? I am still waiting for them to break ground. Look at the players in this deal and the history. Three Amigos here in pic.
A Texas company is choosing to build a manufacturing plant here in upstate New York. Doesn't exactly support the narrative that New York is a bad place for business.
There is a NY State Law that offers a 10 year tax exemption to start ups as well as companies that wish to relocate or build new in New York.
My concern is a Texas based company having to deal with every union boss on the area wanting to take a bite out of the company.
If this happens, this company's tenure inside the borders of NY State may be short lived.
"There is a NY State Law that offers a 10 year tax exemption to start ups as well as companies that wish to relocate or build new in New York." ———— Texas has tax incentives for businesses to expand their operations within Texas, as well.
Bobby1234,
I am pleased they are coming, make no mistake about that. But read the article....they are moving to be CLOSER to their customer base. Throw in the fact that I am sure the EDC will throw millions of tax incentives to them (as that is 1 of the few ways left to get a company to move to NYS) and there you have it.
In fact as soon as I heard their was a special meeting of the Washington Warren IDA this afternoon I asked board member Travis Whitehead (as the board as NEVER even consulted) why would a company from Texas that has ZERO state income taxes, a lower cooperate tax rate, and much lower utility costs want to move to Ft. Edward? He is still in the meeting but again this article already said why ...CUSTOMER in NY.
Lesson over for the day.
Regards
Doug Beaty
@Mr. Beaty: For someone who says he wants more business to come to NYS, and especially to our area, you sure are restrained in your response to this news — news that a Texas company is coming to NYS. One would think you'd be more supportive, instead of looking for reasons to question it. I guess it just doesn't fit your narrative. As to this company serving its customer base in the region, isn't that a good thing?
I guess I just don't understand why we'd locally push for lower taxes to drive business development, then when it happens complain it's a function of local development tax waivers. Ignoring that the "lesson over for the day" comment is both flippant and obnoxious, I just don't understand how one would attempt to play both sides of the net on this. Really unfortunate to read.
This is a great move for Ft Edward and the county. Yes the company asked the organizations involved to keep this quiet as they completed their deliberations on selecting a site. Now that they have made their decision we are ready to move forward. The tax incentives will be on the new investments they make in Improving the current facility. They will still pay the same taxes that would have been paid on the base value when it was vacant. But it will being in 50 new jobs Paying a good wage
The special meeting of the IDA in conjunction with other area economic organizations was to discuss how we could work together to attract more companies to this area.
