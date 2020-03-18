Tests ramping up but shortages loom

Local health care providers are cooperating in the effort to prevent and treat COVID-19, with about 200 tests done at Glens Falls Hospital as of Wednesday morning, according to Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
But a shortage of medical supplies, especially of the specialized swabs used for patient testing, looms as an obstacle to the effort, he said.
Testing started Monday at the hospital, and about 130 tests were performed on Tuesday alone, he said. But the testing can’t continue without swabs.
“The bottleneck right now is not the labs, it’s the swabs. They’re running out of swabs all over the place. Who knows where they’re making them? What’s the availability nationally, no one really knows,” he said.
In Essex and Clinton counties, too, a lack of testing kits is slowing down diagnoses. Tests are only available for patients "with severe symptoms,” because of a lack of viral swabs and test kits, according to a news release from Hudson Headwaters.
As of Tuesday, Essex County had results from only 23 tests in its system.
“We know there are more people that have been tested,” said Andrea Whitmarsh, senior public health educator at Essex County Public Health. “But in order to be as accurate as possible going forward, we are going with results reported in our surveillance system.”
She added that, while she supports the protocol of testing only people who have symptoms, the county needs more kits.
"For sure, up here supplies are running low," Whitmarsh said. "So what the organizations are doing is, they're prioritizing who is tested."
Although the viral swabs resemble long Q-tip swabs, the tips are made of different material and the viral swabs must be placed after use into a vial of transport medium.
“Everyone nationally and internationally is pushing testing. The fact that swabs are in short supply, it’s a big deal,” Sawyer said.
Policy changes
Health providers are changing their treatment priorities, encouraging patients to put off visits that aren’t urgent, and also changing the way they see patients.
The federal government has relaxed its telehealth requirements, and Hudson Headwaters is working fast to improve its telehealth capabilities.
“We hope to have prototypes running by Monday,” Sawyer said.
Enabling doctors to conduct patient visits by telephone will help keep older patients isolated from contact that could expose them to the virus. It will also save hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill.
“What we need more than anything are supplies. Our country was not ready for this,” Sawyer said.
Dentists respond
Local dentists said they would be following guidance from the American Dental Association to postpone elective procedures.
“Basically, we’re going to be serving people who need care, not elective procedures,” said Dr. Loren Baim, who practices in Glens Falls.
She is working to minimize the number of people in her office at one time, seeing fewer patients a week and concentrating on urgent cases.
She and her staff wear masks and follow strict safety protocols, she said.
“Honestly, I’m not worried. When I went into dentistry, I didn’t expect it not to have risks. I’m worried about helping the people that need to be helped,” she said.
Dr. Kit Burkich of Queensbury is also restricting her dental practice to patients who need immediate attention.
“The problem with this whole thing is it’s changing day to day hour to hour,” she said. “What I will tell you is patients who have come in over the last couple of days were so happy we were open, because people are looking for normalcy.”
By continuing to practice, dentists are helping to ensure the hospital doesn’t get overwhelmed, she said.
“The emergency room does not need to be inundated with dental patients because dentists are staying home,” she said.
