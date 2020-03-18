Tests ramping up but shortages loom

Local health care providers are cooperating in the effort to prevent and treat COVID-19, with about 200 tests done at Glens Falls Hospital as of Wednesday morning, according to Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

But a shortage of medical supplies, especially of the specialized swabs used for patient testing, looms as an obstacle to the effort, he said.

Testing started Monday at the hospital, and about 130 tests were performed on Tuesday alone, he said. But the testing can’t continue without swabs.

“The bottleneck right now is not the labs, it’s the swabs. They’re running out of swabs all over the place. Who knows where they’re making them? What’s the availability nationally, no one really knows,” he said.

In Essex and Clinton counties, too, a lack of testing kits is slowing down diagnoses. Tests are only available for patients "with severe symptoms,” because of a lack of viral swabs and test kits, according to a news release from Hudson Headwaters.

As of Tuesday, Essex County had results from only 23 tests in its system.