Testing surge put North Country region over the top to reopen

The number of active COVID-19 cases has also been declining in both counties. On May 5, the earliest date that this information was publicly reported, Essex County had six active cases and Franklin 27. On Wednesday, there were three active cases in Essex County and eight in Franklin County.

Neither county has attributed a death to the disease.

But local public health officials think it’s too soon to tell if those statistics are a good sign. The increase in testing here has happened mostly in the last few days, and results can take several days to come back.

“Public Health Director Katie Strack and I both feel that it is too soon to project the testing results, but I do believe that very early in the beginning of the pandemic, measures were taken to reduce density and advocate for social distancing,” Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said Wednesday. “We as a county have been very proactive in the executive order requirement that will continue even after the region’s Phase 1 reopening on May 15, 2020. All preventive measures everyone can put in place will help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Kissane expressed some optimism when asked where this area may be in terms of its “curve,” and whether it has already seen its peak of COVID-19 cases.