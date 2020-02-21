Testimony in Decker fraud trial to start Monday

QUEENSBURY — Just shy of three years after an arrest of Lake George environmental leader David Decker shocked the region, a jury was seated Friday to determine whether Decker looted state and federal funds that were meant for water-quality projects.

Opening statements in Decker's case will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Warren County Court, with testimony to follow. Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, lead prosecutor in the case, said he had four or five witnesses ready for Monday.

Jury selection took a little more than a day Thursday and Friday, with 200 panelists summoned.

The jury will decide whether Decker systematically stole funds while overseeing environmental projects as head of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. He has claimed he was entitled to the money he received per the project contracts.

Attorneys in the case continued to debate evidentiary issues outside the jury's earshot Friday, with Judge John Hall ruling in the prosecution's favor in a last-ditch motion by defense counsel Karl Sleight to dismiss the charges.

Attorneys in the case gave a glimpse of issues they see arising as they questioned potential jurors Thursday.