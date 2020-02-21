Testimony in Decker fraud trial to start Monday

QUEENSBURY — Just shy of three years after an arrest of Lake George environmental leader David Decker shocked the region, a jury was seated Friday to determine whether Decker looted state and federal funds that were meant for water-quality projects.
Opening statements in Decker's case will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Warren County Court, with testimony to follow. Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, lead prosecutor in the case, said he had four or five witnesses ready for Monday.
Jury selection took a little more than a day Thursday and Friday, with 200 panelists summoned.
The jury will decide whether Decker systematically stole funds while overseeing environmental projects as head of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. He has claimed he was entitled to the money he received per the project contracts.
Attorneys in the case continued to debate evidentiary issues outside the jury's earshot Friday, with Judge John Hall ruling in the prosecution's favor in a last-ditch motion by defense counsel Karl Sleight to dismiss the charges.
Attorneys in the case gave a glimpse of issues they see arising as they questioned potential jurors Thursday.
Special prosecutor Christine Stevens, an attorney from the state Department of Taxation & Finance who is assisting the Warren County District Attorney's Office, questioned potential jurors about whether they would take issue with a lack of oversight when a crime occurred, using an analogy about a store clerk not paying attention when a thief decided to steal. That is an apparent reference to the fact that elected officials signed off on payments to Decker.
One woman said she would take issue with the supervision in that theft analogy. She was not selected for the jury.
"There are going to be a lot of numbers, a lot of spreadsheets," Stevens predicted.
Sleight asked jurors about their thoughts on people visiting casinos and horse racing tracks; Decker was a frequent visitor to them.
Smith said he expects to call witnesses from the Fund for Lake George, Fort William Henry and Saratoga County Clerk's Office on Monday.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, was initially indicted on 22 charges, but will stand trial on eight counts after prosecutors dropped charges to simplify the case.
He has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of corrupting the government, grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing, alleging he stole $135,000 in state and federal grants. The latter charge pertains to allegations he filed false tax returns.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com