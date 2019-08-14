{{featured_button_text}}
Terms established for flow meter for new sewer system

An aerial view looking south on Route 9 in Moreau as the road nears Northway Exit 17, with Route 197 intersecting at the bottom right, is seen last August. The Town of Moreau announced an agreement with the City of Glens on the installation of a new flow meter at a town board meeting Tuesday night that will measure the input of Moreau’s existing, and soon to be created, sewer system into the Glens Falls Water Treatment Plant.

 Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star

MOREAU — Moreau announced an agreement with Glens Falls on the installation of a new flow meter Tuesday night at its Town Board meeting that will measure the input of Moreau’s existing, and soon to be created, sewer system into the Glens Falls Water Treatment Plant.

Moreau received the green light to begin constructing a new sewer district on Route 9 in January, a project that will allow for more economic development in the area.

The increased flow needs to be accurately measured so Glens Falls can bill Moreau properly which is where the new flow meter comes in, according to Glens Falls City Engineer Steve Gurzler.

Gurzler said in addition to billing, the meter can detect irregularities in flow and alert crews if there’s a problem somewhere up the line.

It’s important to measure flow so we can detect problems if they start to arise,” Gurzler said. “Any changes that are unusual will trigger an investigation so we can figure out what’s going on.”

The agreement was needed because state grant money is being used for the project and Glens Falls is technically the grantee. This means Glens Falls will handle construction before turning the operation and maintenance over to Moreau, according to Gurzler.

Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the town has secured the necessary easement from Lehigh Cement Co., LLC for construction and the project can begin quickly.

He also said the cost is built into the funds already received.

“The grant paid for it,” Kusnierz said. “So basically we just crossed our t’s and dotted our i’s and now we can begin construction.”

The meter will be installed on Van Buren Street and, according to Gurzler, is not very obtrusive because it is mostly underground.

Gurzler said the city is hoping to get started within the next few months with an ideal completion date before the end of the year.

“There’s a good chance it’ll be done this year before the construction season is over,” Gurzler said.

Moreau's sewer project on Route 9

