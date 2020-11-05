Tentative budget decreases Warren County spending by $2.2 million

Total spending would decrease by $2.2 million from the current year under the tentative Warren County budget.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. to review the $158.8 million spending plan and set a public hearing for its Nov. 16 meeting. The meeting will be streamed on the county’s YouTube page.
“We asked our department heads to cut spending, and they did. I was pleased with what they were able to do. And we are very conservative with our revenues in this budget,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county’s budget officer, in a news release.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore told the Budget Committee at its Oct. 29 meeting that the budget incorporates the over $4 million in savings that were made this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore said the county reduced $3.8 million from department head requests.
“Our general philosophy was to stay flat wherever possible, certainly reduce whenever possible,” he said. “We wanted to incorporate lessons we learned during COVID.”
Moore said the county asked departments to analyze underperforming areas of their offices and figure out how they could restructure their operations without impacting client services.
For example, Moore said the county has been able to reduce its overtime budget by $25,000 because of the flexibility of allowing people to work from home.
“We’ve discovered how we can still get the job done without necessarily being here and punching a clock,” he said.
County officials also worked to get better rates on its health insurance and property and casualty insurance.
The county is proposing to eliminate four full-time positions and two part-time positions and adding one full-time job and two part-timers. There is a net loss of three positions.
Moore said there are no cost-of-living adjustments included in this budget, with the exception of some people in the Sheriff’s Office and jail that are covered under collective bargaining agreements.
Three of the county’s unions are working under lapsed contracts and two more will be expiring at the end of the year, according to Moore.
“We don’t have anything in the contingency (budget) for unsettled contracts. We’re going to have some tough negotiations next year. That’s just the reality,” he said.
Moore said the county is keeping flat the amount of money it gives outside organizations like the Glens Falls recreation programs and EDC Warren County.
The Tourism Department took a 14% cut to the budget. The county is setting aside $285,000 for special events.
The proposed tax levy is still being finalized and will be presented at the meeting.
Moore is budgeted for sales tax revenue to stay flat at about $55 million.
“We don’t know how the recovery is going to go,” he said.
The budget factors in $3.5 million for occupancy tax revenue, according to Moore. He said it is a very conservative estimate. This year, the county is on track to get $4 million.
“I’d like to think we can do a lot better than that next year in 2021,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
