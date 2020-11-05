Tentative budget decreases Warren County spending by $2.2 million

For example, Moore said the county has been able to reduce its overtime budget by $25,000 because of the flexibility of allowing people to work from home.

“We’ve discovered how we can still get the job done without necessarily being here and punching a clock,” he said.

County officials also worked to get better rates on its health insurance and property and casualty insurance.

The county is proposing to eliminate four full-time positions and two part-time positions and adding one full-time job and two part-timers. There is a net loss of three positions.

Moore said there are no cost-of-living adjustments included in this budget, with the exception of some people in the Sheriff’s Office and jail that are covered under collective bargaining agreements.

Three of the county’s unions are working under lapsed contracts and two more will be expiring at the end of the year, according to Moore.

“We don’t have anything in the contingency (budget) for unsettled contracts. We’re going to have some tough negotiations next year. That’s just the reality,” he said.