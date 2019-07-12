HUDSON FALLS — Area churches will hold their annual tent revival meetings next week in Hudson Falls.
The meetings, which are free and open to the public, involve 10 area churches and worship teams working together at each session. They are hosted by Zion Apostolic Ministries, which is a ministry based out of Mount Zion Church at 217 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls.
The meetings, which begin Sunday and continue through July 21, will start daily at 6:30 p.m. under the big tent at 2439 Burgoyne Ave. This year will be the 19th annual set of tent revival meetings.
