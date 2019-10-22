QUEENSBURY — Aron Steves remembers riding his bicycle west on Corinth Road the evening of Dec. 18, having stopped for groceries at Stewart's near Exit 18 as he rode toward home after work.
The next thing he remembers is waking up in Albany Medical Center six weeks later, having been in a medically induced coma for weeks as doctors treated a mind-boggling array of injuries he suffered when hit from behind by a truck near the Pinello Road intersection.
From top down, he had skull fractures, cheekbone fractures, a broken jaw, broken collarbone, nine broken ribs, severe knee injuries and a broken foot.
After he woke up, he spent nearly three months in a wheelchair, recuperating, including several miserable weeks at Warren Center nursing home in Queensbury. He returned home last Valentine's Day.
Ten months later, Steves is still unable to work, living in a motor home in a backyard in Queensbury with his girlfriend and her two children. Because the driver who hit him fled the crash scene, he has gotten no compensation for the medical bills and rehabilitation costs, nor the pain and suffering he endured.
In a few weeks, he will have to drive his dilapidated RV off the yard where it has been parked for a year, because of a dispute with the property owner, a relative of his girlfriend's.
Steves, 53, and his girlfriend, Jessica Phillips, spoke to a Post-Star reporter Friday from their cramped RV with the hope that publicly discussing what he went through would help police locate the driver who hit him.
Despite the fact he nearly died and his life was turned upside-down, Steves repeatedly said he was "lucky," because he was alive and not paralyzed.
"They didn't think I would live, then they said I would never walk again," he said.
He lost 56 pounds in the months after he was hit.
Steves, who was raised on a dairy farm in Fort Ann and worked as a mason and stonecutter, said he routinely biked 25 miles a day to and from work.
"I was raised that if you didn't work, you didn't eat," he said.
He spent 16 years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
You have free articles remaining.
The couple bought the RV months before he was hurt, and he used it when doing stone work at state campgrounds last fall. They were planning to move out west to see relatives.
Now he walks with a heavy limp, saying his injured foot is "basically dead," and he has trouble getting up from a chair. Since Dec. 18, he has been unable to work.
"He wants to work. This is killing him," Phillips said.
Compounding the couple's problems, the home of Phillips' mother burned in Moreau last month.
"The stress has just been insane," Steves said.
It was after a day of masonry work he was returning home, riding the $1,800 road bike a client gave him as payment for a masonry job, when he was hit from behind. His bike had two red taillights, as well as a headlight, and he believes he was clipped by the truck's sideview mirror and thrown to the ground. The bike was destroyed.
Steves never saw the vehicle that hit him. He wants bicycling traffic recommendations to change, so bike riders can ride facing traffic to see the threats they face from vehicles.
Police used surveillance video from businesses in the corridor, as well as forensic evidence and information from witnesses, to determine the vehicle was apparently a full-sized white pickup truck, possibly towing a work trailer.
Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said investigators developed a suspect and enough evidence to conclude he should be charged. The suspect is a Queensbury resident who lives in West Glens Falls, a short distance from where Steves was hit.
"We think it's a solid case," Stockdale said.
The evidence has been forwarded to the Warren County District Attorney's Office for a decision on charges. District Attorney Jason Carusone said he couldn't comment on the case as of this week.
Steves, meanwhile, is hopeful that someone who knows something can help him or police.
"Accidents happen, but to drive off like nothing happened makes it a lot worse," he said. "He had to have known he hit me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.