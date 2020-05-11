Ten Fort Hudson coronavirus patients recover

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FORT EDWARD — Nearly a quarter of the Fort Hudson residents who tested positive for coronavirus have fully recovered, CEO Andy Cruikshank said.

Ten people on the ambulatory Alzheimer’s wing have recovered, he said.

“Definitely good news!” he said.

Unfortunately, 10 other residents on the wing have died in the three weeks since the outbreak began. In addition, 18 people in the unit are still sick.

“Fort Hudson is deeply saddened by the loss of 10 residents to this treacherous virus,” Cruikshank said. “As we feel relief for those who have already, or will soon reach the recovered phase, we are very mindful of the continued battle being waged by 18 residents today.”

He could not provide a breakdown of their conditions, saying that it was “variable.”

Employees and medical staff are at each resident's bedside, helping them to beat the virus.

“We're always hopeful that recoveries will continue and look forward to the day in the near future that the unit will be completely free of the virus,” he said.

S wing is the only unit with residents who have tested positive.