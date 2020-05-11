Ten Fort Hudson coronavirus patients recover

FORT EDWARD — Nearly a quarter of the Fort Hudson residents who tested positive for coronavirus have fully recovered, CEO Andy Cruikshank said.
Ten people on the ambulatory Alzheimer’s wing have recovered, he said.
“Definitely good news!” he said.
Unfortunately, 10 other residents on the wing have died in the three weeks since the outbreak began. In addition, 18 people in the unit are still sick.
“Fort Hudson is deeply saddened by the loss of 10 residents to this treacherous virus,” Cruikshank said. “As we feel relief for those who have already, or will soon reach the recovered phase, we are very mindful of the continued battle being waged by 18 residents today.”
He could not provide a breakdown of their conditions, saying that it was “variable.”
Employees and medical staff are at each resident's bedside, helping them to beat the virus.
“We're always hopeful that recoveries will continue and look forward to the day in the near future that the unit will be completely free of the virus,” he said.
S wing is the only unit with residents who have tested positive.
Fort Hudson also got welcome news after residents in two wings were exposed to the virus.
A worker tested positive after working on A wing and taking care of six residents on G wing.
Fort Hudson tested 48 residents last week and had to wait four days to find out if the virus had taken hold. During that time, every resident was isolated.
But on Friday the results came back clean. Every resident tested negative.
It may indicate how careful every worker has become, acting on the presumption that they have symptom-less coronavirus. As more about the virus becomes known, particularly how long it can survive on surfaces, workers are able to target their efforts to eradicate any possible virus.
“Fort Hudson employees continue to perform with extreme caution. Strict screening procedures, use of PPE (personal protective equipment) at all times, and employee diligence in self-monitoring all contribute to maintaining a safe environment for our residents,” Cruikshank said.
He added that the nursing home will continue to test residents regularly until the virus is not spreading through the community outside anymore.
