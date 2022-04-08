Temporary suspension of state gas tax applauded; officials react as budget details emerge

The recent spike in gas prices has prompted the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau to bring back a marketing slogan used in previous inflationary times.

“We are only a tank of gas away,” said chamber spokeswoman Amanda Metzger of the campaign that targets vacationers from nearby Hudson Valley and New England communities.

The temporary suspension of the state gas tax from June 1 through the end of the year can only “bode well” for the success of that strategy, Metzger said.

“Hopefully, getting more relief at the pump will enable people to go on more road trips,” she said.

The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce appreciates the governor and state Legislature being cognizant of the pressures of high gas prices, said Michael Bittel, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

“We’re going to have a record year of tourism with or without the suspension of gas taxes,” he said.

Temporary suspension of the 16-cents-per-gallon state sales tax was included in state budget bills that the Assembly and Senate began passing on Thursday evening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the action would provide about $585 million in tax relief.

“On top of that, we are already having conversations with counties, asking them if they will consider doing the same so that the cumulative effect is very impactful for people as they go to the pumps,” Hochul said Thursday, in a budget presentation that was posted on YouTube.

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall said Friday that, to the best of his knowledge, no one from the Governor’s Office had contacted the county yet, but that supervisors discussed the possibility of suspending the county sales tax on gasoline at a Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.

“It doesn’t seem like the members there at the Finance Committee meeting were in favor of it,” he said.

Washington County Budget Officer Brian Campbell said later Friday that suspending the tax for seven months would reduce the county’s tax revenue by about $1 million.

“In the short term it feels good to do something for our constituents,” but it would be counterproductive if it sets the county up for a future budget shortfall, he said.

“So, I don’t see how it makes sense in the general sense of things,” Campbell said.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty said Friday that no one from the Governor’s Office had contacted the county to discuss the topic.

“We haven’t talked about it much until we get more information,” he said.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Kusnierz said that he has “serious” concerns that the legislation does not include language to make sure that the suspension in tax is actually passed along to consumers as a reduction in the overall cost of gas.

Supervisors will be discussing the topic more in the coming days, he said.

“I have spoken with some of my colleagues, and Saratoga County has a long record of protecting our county from over-taxation,” he said.

Kusnierz said Saratoga County has a strong tourism base, and he expects visitors will come because of the attractions, regardless of gas prices.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said the state gas tax suspension is among several provisions in the budget intended to provide residents with “relief from inflationary pressures.”

Others, she said, include reducing the state personal income tax rate for middle income earners to the lowest rate in 70 years, and implementing a one-year additional property tax rebate for homeowners that qualify for the STAR program.

Hochul on Thursday announced a “conceptual” agreement on the budget, a week after the deadline for adopting a new budget.

The state Assembly and Senate began voting on budget bills piecemeal on Thursday evening, and it was expected the process would continue through early Saturday morning.

As of 11:10 a.m. Friday, Assembly members had not yet received the text of seven budget bills that were yet to be voted on, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said in a telephone interview.

“My biggest concern is that when I read the language in the budget bills, it’s not going to meet my conclusions of how I’ve been briefed,” Woerner said.

Criminal justice issues such as bail reform and the process for determining what evidence can be used at trial, known as discovery, were among the sticking points in budget negotiations between Hochul and legislative leaders.

Republicans had called for full repeal of bail reform laws passed under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while progressives pushed for keeping the reforms in place.

Hochul said the state budget agreement takes a middle ground, giving judges more discretion about requiring cash bail in some cases.

Simpson said he still does not have details of the changes, but he was skeptical.

“I would be very surprised if its (granting judges more discretion) going to be enough,” he said.

Woerner said the changes are a good “first step” that the Legislature can monitor over time to see how they work and determine if more changes are necessary.

The budget, Woerner said, includes legislation that she introduced to require insurance companies to pay the same rates for primary care services provided via teleconference as those for in-person visits.

Woerner said the budget includes a provision for the state Tuition Assistance Program to cover tuition for part-time students enrolled in vocational certificate programs, a provision that she and SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy advocated for.

Simpson said the budget includes legislation he co-sponsored to allow volunteer fire departments to bill for ambulance services.

“That should be helpful to some of our communities,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a news release Friday afternoon praising a provision in the budget that repeals a state fee to run fiber-optic cable along state rights-of-way.

“This is a long overdue step, yet there is still more work to do to eliminate Albany’s red tape that hampers broadband build-out in rural communities,” Stefanik said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

