Telescope makes $103k donation to Granville Community Foundation

GRANVILLE — The Granville Community Foundation has received a gift of $103,000 from Telescope Casual Furniture.

This latest donation is in addition to the $100,000 that the company gave as part of its celebration of 100 years in Granville.

“Telescope has given so much to Granville over the past 100 years. Not only have they manufactured great products, made in Granville, that are known everywhere but they’ve also done this while creating local jobs and donating their time, talent and treasure to make Granville a better community,” said Michael Freed, chair of the Granville Community Foundation Board of Advisors, in a news release. “We’re very grateful for this latest example of their ongoing generosity and certainly motivated by their passion for investing in the future of Granville.”

Telescope CEO and GCF advisory board member Kathy Juckett said: “The purpose and principals of this organization align perfectly with Telescope’s desire to support our community in the very best way possible.”

The GCF is sub fund of the Glens Falls Foundation. Its goal is to evaluate local needs and opportunities and to fund projects that address broad areas of community development, education, art & culture, environment, health or social needs.