Telescope Furniture resumes normal operations after small fire on Tuesday

GRANVILLE — Operations are back to normal at Telescope Furniture on Wednesday after a small fire on Tuesday caused some minor damage.

The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. at the factory at 82 Church St.

Kathy Juckett, chairman and CEO of the company, said a third-party contractor was grinding some sheet metal, when the sparks set nearby insulation on fire. The contractor was connecting two buildings as part of an expansion.

The Granville Fire Department was on the scene within minutes, Juckett said.

“They had the thing knocked down in 5 minutes,” she said.

The local fire department conducts drills at the plant — "so they’re very familiar with what’s there, which is a huge advantage obviously,” she said.

The company’s nearly 300 employees evacuated safely and no one was injured, she said.

“Everybody did absolutely everything they were supposed to do the right way,” she said. “We’re very, very proud of our volunteer fire department and our employees.”

Other responding fire departments were Middle Granville, North Granville, Whitehall and from Vermont, West Pawlet and Pawlet, according to Juckett.