Telescope closes, gives 250 workers two weeks of paid leave

GRANVILLE — Telescope Casual Furniture has shut down operations for two weeks, letting about 250 workers go home with full pay.
Kathy Juckett, CEO of the family-owned business, which makes high-quality patio furniture, said in her experience Telescope has never had to take such a drastic step.
“Not in the the 40 years I’ve been here,” she said.
Even in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, the company kept operating, although its business declined by about 40 percent, she said.
“Hopefully, this won’t impact our business. Everyone is in uncharted waters,” she said.
Employees showed up for work on Tuesday, but Juckett called them together (outside, she said) at 10 a.m. and sent everyone home.
“You could kind of tell they were holding their breath,” said Kait Warren, the company’s marketing manager. “When Kathy said they would be paid, you could just see everybody got a big sigh of relief.
“A lot of them have kids at home. They have to homeschool children, cover new child care costs. There’s a lot of stress on our employees’ shoulders,” Warren said.
“We had a pretty happy crew this morning,” Juckett said.
For her, the decision was a difficult one: “I didn't really sleep much last night.”
She gathered her decision-making team at the plant, and “We just said, sometimes you gotta suck it up and do what's right even though it's not easy.”
“Once the schools closed, it became very difficult for employees. We have a lot of young families,” she said.
Even though workers do not work in close quarters in the factory, company leaders wanted to do their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“It would have been the worst thing in the world if people got sick and passed it around,” Juckett said.
Circumstances will be re-evaluated toward the end of the two-week period, she said. The company cannot afford to indefinitely pay employees who are staying home. If the operation has to stay shuttered beyond two weeks, the company may have to lay people off so they can collect unemployment, she said.
“As far as predicting what we’ll do two weeks from now, no one knows,” she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.