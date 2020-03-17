Telescope closes, gives 250 workers two weeks of paid leave

She gathered her decision-making team at the plant, and “We just said, sometimes you gotta suck it up and do what's right even though it's not easy.”

“Once the schools closed, it became very difficult for employees. We have a lot of young families,” she said.

Even though workers do not work in close quarters in the factory, company leaders wanted to do their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“It would have been the worst thing in the world if people got sick and passed it around,” Juckett said.

Circumstances will be re-evaluated toward the end of the two-week period, she said. The company cannot afford to indefinitely pay employees who are staying home. If the operation has to stay shuttered beyond two weeks, the company may have to lay people off so they can collect unemployment, she said.

“As far as predicting what we’ll do two weeks from now, no one knows,” she said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.

