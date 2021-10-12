Telescope Casual marks centennial by donating $100K to Granville Community Foundation

GRANVILLE — The Granville Community Foundation is $100,000 closer to its $1 million fundraising goal thanks to a donation from Telescope Casual Furniture.

The furniture company donated the funds to the charitable foundation in celebration of its centennial year.

“We have always believed it is very important that the company be a very good citizen of the community we live in,” Kathy Juckett, Telescope CEO, said in a statement. “This foundation is the perfect way for us to be able to promote our community and to ensure that the future of Granville will be supported as well.”

The Granville Community Foundation was launched last year by high school sweethearts Michael and Paula Freed, who grew up in the rural town and wanted to give back. The Freeds now live in Michigan.

Money raised by the organization will help fund community development projects, including those pertaining to education, health and social needs, art and culture and environmental issues.

The Freeds pledged $250,000 of their own money to start the foundation, a subsidy of the Glens Falls Foundation. The couple also set a $1 million fundraiser goal by the end of 2021, and vowed to match 50% of any donation contributed up to $250,000.