Telehealth helping medical community, patients connect

The pandemic has forced some providers into telehealth more quickly, but it has also made people in the medical field realize how much can be done using it.

McCue said she has been talking more about telehealth in the last few days than she ever has. She, like most local practitioners, has been using it for the last 10 days to two weeks.

“If we want to get people healthy, we should do it now,” McCue said.

“Every medical practice is probably going to do it to the extent they can,” Fisher said.

Of course, patients can opt for just a telephone visit/checkup with a practitioner. Hammond said that between the telephone and telehealth, hospital staff members have had more than 1,300 visits in the last 13 days.

“We feel it’s going to be used widely throughout our practices. It’s another tool in our toolbox,” Hammond said.

The practitioners say that, outside of the COVID-19 situation, they’d prefer to see patients in person — especially at first — but that telehealth can work well with follow-ups.