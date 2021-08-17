Teens honored for summer work

A teen from Glens Falls was honored this summer in Warren County’s “Summer Youth Employment Program,” part of a celebration of the hard work a group of local youths put in during a summer when their help was sorely needed.
The federally funded program annually teams local youths with employers from around the county to teach job skills and social skills.
On Friday, the annual picnic to celebrate the youths' accomplishments was held in Crandall Park, where 14-year-old Laney Maguire of Glens Falls was dubbed the “rock star” of the program for her work at World Awareness Children’s Museum.
Gianni Pistoia, 17, of Lake George received the “rising star” award for his efforts this summer at Lake George Escape Campground Resort.
All of the youth workers were recognized during the lunch, which brought together workers with representatives of the employers who hosted them, along with Warren County supervisors and other county leaders.
“We all know that businesses have been challenged to find enough employees for basic operations. But this summer, young people took advantage of the opportunity to lend a hand, earn a paycheck, learn valuable skills, and reach out beyond themselves to help their community recover from the pandemic and build back our economy,” said Liza Ochsendorf, the county’s director of employment and training.
The youths were placed at 15 job sites in six towns and the city of Glens Falls: Operation Food Chain, World Awareness Children’s Museum, YMCA, First Baptist Thrift Shop, Johnsburg Parks and Recreation, Johnsburg Central School, Town of Warrensburg, Thurman Highway Department, Blackberry Hill Farm, Cornell Cooperative Extension and The Georgian Resort as well as new sites Abby’s Cookie Jar, The Stone Stash, Lake George Escape Resort and The Lotus Group.
They persevered through a summer when COVID-19 again forced changes to protocols.
The youth workers and their employers heard from Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber.
“Every summer we see the great results of a program that not only provides invaluable experience for our youthsbut also helps our local businesses,” Seeber said.
Ochsendorf praised the efforts of Warren County Employment & Training employees Jill Metcalfe (youth counselor) and Andrea Kinderman (employment and training coordinator), who spend many hours during the summer preparing the youths for their jobs, driving throughout the county to conduct site visits and observe the workers in action, and providing both the employee and the employer with support.
For more information on the program and other programs offered by Warren County Employment and Training Administration, go to thejoblink.org.