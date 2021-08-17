Teens honored for summer work

A teen from Glens Falls was honored this summer in Warren County’s “Summer Youth Employment Program,” part of a celebration of the hard work a group of local youths put in during a summer when their help was sorely needed.

The federally funded program annually teams local youths with employers from around the county to teach job skills and social skills.

On Friday, the annual picnic to celebrate the youths' accomplishments was held in Crandall Park, where 14-year-old Laney Maguire of Glens Falls was dubbed the “rock star” of the program for her work at World Awareness Children’s Museum.

Gianni Pistoia, 17, of Lake George received the “rising star” award for his efforts this summer at Lake George Escape Campground Resort.

All of the youth workers were recognized during the lunch, which brought together workers with representatives of the employers who hosted them, along with Warren County supervisors and other county leaders.