Teens honored for excellence at annual Post-Star event

QUEENSBURY — Fort Ann Valedictorian Kolby Spector is a high achiever with a long list of accomplishments.

But it was his values and commitment to his family that earned him a Teen Excellence award and a $5,000 scholarship Tuesday during a ceremony at SUNY Adirondack.

“He did a wonderful job communicating with us about his values and about the work that he has done with his family, developing hands-on skills,” said Rachael Hunsinger Patten, chief advancement officer and executive director of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation. “He refurbished an antique snowmobile with his family. We just thought that was wonderful. And he aspires to be a teacher, like his dad.”

Spector was the only scholarship winner during The Post-Star’s Teen Excellence awards ceremony, which honored 28 local high school students who excel at their schools both academically and through their commitment to community service.

Spector said he was grateful for the opportunity to be a Teen Excellence award winner. The $5,000 scholarship will help him pay for and graduate from SUNY Adirondack before he transfers to a four-year college to major in teaching.

“I’d like to change lives and make an impact,” Spector said.

The Post-Star’s Teen Excellence Awards identify outstanding students who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation, along with a commitment to the community.

Teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.

“This has to be our favorite event that The Post-Star puts on annually,” said Lake George High School Principal Francis Cocozza. “And one of our favorites, because it’s the most inspiring.”

Cocozza said the many accomplishments of the over-achieving students give him hope for the future.

“It’s clear that our community is strong,” he said, “based upon these teens that we honor today.”

Robert Nemer, who owns Nemer Ford, told the crowd he was impressed with the caliber of students being honored Tuesday.

“I hear people say negative things about our young people today,” Nemer said, “but this is an incredible group.”

Patten encouraged the students who are going on to four-year colleges to take classes at SUNY Adirondack during winter and summer breaks.

“Remember that SUNY Adirondack is here in your backyard when you come home,” she said. “So during the winter or during summer break, take the class. You’ll be able to stay on track at your four-year institution and maybe graduate early, saving your parents some money.”

Queensbury senior Claudia Calby plans to study exercise science on a pre-physical therapy track in college. She said one of her biggest inspirations is her father, who died from brain cancer when she was just 8 years old.

“I know he is proud of me now,” Calby said.

Johnsburg senior Cassie Dunbar said she was excited to receive the award Tuesday. Sitting with her at the breakfast was her grandmother Denise Conti.

“My grandma is so involved in the community and school,” Dunbar said. “She inspires me.”

