Teenager ticketed for excessive speed in crash

QUEENSBURY — Excessive speed was the cause of a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Queensbury on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m.

Cameron Fuller, 17, of Queensbury, was driving a 2005 Honda sedan west on Potter Road near Sylvan Avenue. He lost control and struck a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which was driven by 43-year-old Queensbury resident Joseph Bernard Jr., according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened near a bend in the road and it had been rainy during the morning, police said.

Fuller and Bernard were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries.

Each vehicle had one passenger in it. They were evaluated at the scene and did not require further medical attention, police said.

Fuller was ticketed for imprudent speed and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The crash was investigated by Patrol Officer John Bateholts. West Glens Falls EMS, the Glens Falls Fire Department EMS and Queensbury Central Fire Department assisted at the scene.

