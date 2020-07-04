Teenage girl survives 25-foot fall into hole

HUDSON FALLS — A teenage girl was hurt on Friday after falling into a 25-foot hole behind the Wheelabrator trash plant.

Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Woodward said the call came in at about 10 p.m. A group of about five juveniles had violated posted "no trespassing" signs to hang out in the remote wooded area located behind the Wheelabrator plant on River Street.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Fort Edward and Bay Ridge EMS, Hudson Falls Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and State Police, according to Woodward.

Woodward said it was a challenge getting to the scene because of its remoteness. The juveniles had scaled a fence, ignored trespassing signs and traveled through a heavily wooded area.

Emergency personnel were able to locate the victim to provide medical services and evacuated her at about 11 p.m., according to Woodward.

“We were able to get the patient strapped to a backboard and by use of a ladder, we were able to get her out of the hole,” he said.

She was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Woodward.