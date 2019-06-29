{{featured_button_text}}
HADLEY — A 16-year-old Luzerne teen was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree off Antone Mountain Road north of Bunzey Mountain Road in Hadley.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Hayden L. Bush, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bush was the only occupant of the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving.

At approximately 2:41 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s 911 Center took a call regarding the crash and when deputies arrived, they found the vehicle off the roadway.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The Hadley-Luzerne Fire and EMS assisted the deputies and Corinth Fire was also on stand-by during the incident.

Antone Mountain Road was closed for several hours while the scene was reconstructed.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information about the collision you are asked to contact Investigator Jeffrey O’Connor at 518-885-6761.

