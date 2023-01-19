Teen Excellence honorees for 2023 announced

GLENS FALLS — Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2023 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.
The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.
The honorees are:
- Nicole Arcila - North Warren Central School
- Kailey Bacon - Warrensburg Central School
- Gabriel Burch - Argyle Central School
- Eric Bush - Newcomb Central School
- Hazel Crossman - South Glens Falls High School
- Sophie DelSignore - Bolton Central School/WSWHE BOCES
- Emma Hammond - Hudson Falls High School
- Clare Hegener - Saratoga Springs High School
- Andrew Jeckel - Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School
- Kerri Jennings - Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
- Aidan Jones - Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
- Julia Morris - Johnsburg Central School
- Morrison Northrop - Glens Falls High School
- Ella Palulis - Salem Central School
- Louis Pratt - Whitehall Jr.-Sr. High School
- Jenna Shannon - Hadley-Luzerne Jr.-Sr. High School
- Brody Stockman - Fort Ann Central School
- Anna Strader - Indian Lake Central School
- Lindsey Torda - Corinth Central School
- Shelby Tuller - Minerva Central School
- Caitlyn VanDeusen - Schuylerville High School
- Abigail York - Queensbury High School
People are also reading…
Beginning in October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.
The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards were Michelle Rice, president, Northeast SBU for Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Post-Star; Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School; and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford and president of the Nemer Motor Group, four dealerships with six different brands.
Nemer Motor Group and SUNY Adirondack are sponsors of the 2023 Teen Excellence Awards.
The 2023 honorees will be recognized at an awards breakfast on March 21 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star.
To attend the awards breakfast, look for reservation details in The Post-Star or go to the paper’s website to make an online reservation, www.poststar.com/contests.