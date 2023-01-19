Teen Excellence honorees for 2023 announced

GLENS FALLS — Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2023 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.

The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.

The honorees are:

Nicole Arcila - North Warren Central School

Kailey Bacon - Warrensburg Central School

Gabriel Burch - Argyle Central School

Eric Bush - Newcomb Central School

Hazel Crossman - South Glens Falls High School

Sophie DelSignore - Bolton Central School/WSWHE BOCES

Emma Hammond - Hudson Falls High School

Clare Hegener - Saratoga Springs High School

Andrew Jeckel - Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School

Kerri Jennings - Granville Jr.-Sr. High School

Aidan Jones - Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School

Julia Morris - Johnsburg Central School

Morrison Northrop - Glens Falls High School

Ella Palulis - Salem Central School

Louis Pratt - Whitehall Jr.-Sr. High School

Jenna Shannon - Hadley-Luzerne Jr.-Sr. High School

Brody Stockman - Fort Ann Central School

Anna Strader - Indian Lake Central School

Lindsey Torda - Corinth Central School

Shelby Tuller - Minerva Central School

Caitlyn VanDeusen - Schuylerville High School

Abigail York - Queensbury High School

Beginning in October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.

The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards were Michelle Rice, president, Northeast SBU for Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Post-Star; Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School; and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford and president of the Nemer Motor Group, four dealerships with six different brands.

Nemer Motor Group and SUNY Adirondack are sponsors of the 2023 Teen Excellence Awards.

The 2023 honorees will be recognized at an awards breakfast on March 21 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star.

To attend the awards breakfast, look for reservation details in The Post-Star or go to the paper’s website to make an online reservation, www.poststar.com/contests.