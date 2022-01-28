Teen Excellence honorees for 2022 announced

GLENS FALLS — Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2022 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.
The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.
The honorees are:
- Elizabeth Allan, 17, Hadley-Luzerne High School
- Abigail Anthes, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
- Cate Barclay, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Lindsay Bauer, 17, Queensbury High School
- Natalie Bederian, 17, Warrensburg Central School
- Megan Bruno, 17, North Warren Central School
- Nicole Buckman, 17, North Warren Central School
- Brayden Bush, 17, Newcomb Central School
- Claudia Calby, 17, Queensbury High School
- Peyton Catarelli, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Lauren Chuhta, 17, Greenwich Central School
- Rebecca Dawson, 17, South Glens Falls High School
- Catriona Dobert, 17, Glens Falls High School
- Cassandra Dunbar, 17, Johnsburg Central School
- Shea Fortier, 17, Greenwich Central School
- Maggie Greene, 17, Lake George Junior-Senior High School
- Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 17, Queensbury High School
- Marilla Liddle, 16, Indian Lake Central School
- Madeline MacEachron, 17, Queensbury High School
- Aidan McPhail, 17, Greenwich Central School
- Molly Morse-Belcher, 17, Greenwich Central School
- Benjamin Robinson, 17, Queensbury High School
- Savannah Ross, 17, Whitehall Central School
- Katrin Schreiner, 17, Hadley-Luzerne High School
- Kolby Spector, 17, Fort Ann Central School
- Mackenzie Steves, 17, Queensbury High School
- Sadie Tavares, 18, Schuylerville High School
- Elle Wilcox, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
Beginning last October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.
The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards were Brian Corcoran, former publisher of The Post-Star and current senior finance director for Lee Enterprises Inc.; Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School; and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford, the sponsor of the Teen Excellence Awards, and president of the Nemer Motor Group, four dealerships with six different brands.
Nemer Ford and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company are sponsors of the 2022 Teen Excellence Awards.
The 2022 honorees will be recognized at an awards breakfast on March 22, at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star.
To attend the awards breakfast, look for reservation details in The Post-Star or go to the paper’s website starting Feb. 1 to make an online reservation, www.poststar.com/contests.