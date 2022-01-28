Teen Excellence honorees for 2022 announced

GLENS FALLS — Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2022 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.

The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.

The honorees are:

Elizabeth Allan, 17, Hadley-Luzerne High School

Abigail Anthes, 17, Saratoga Springs High School

Cate Barclay, 17, Glens Falls High School

Lindsay Bauer, 17, Queensbury High School

Natalie Bederian, 17, Warrensburg Central School

Megan Bruno, 17, North Warren Central School

Nicole Buckman, 17, North Warren Central School

Brayden Bush, 17, Newcomb Central School

Claudia Calby, 17, Queensbury High School

Peyton Catarelli, 17, Glens Falls High School

Lauren Chuhta, 17, Greenwich Central School

Rebecca Dawson, 17, South Glens Falls High School

Catriona Dobert, 17, Glens Falls High School

Cassandra Dunbar, 17, Johnsburg Central School

Shea Fortier, 17, Greenwich Central School

Maggie Greene, 17, Lake George Junior-Senior High School

Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 17, Queensbury High School

Marilla Liddle, 16, Indian Lake Central School

Madeline MacEachron, 17, Queensbury High School

Aidan McPhail, 17, Greenwich Central School

Molly Morse-Belcher, 17, Greenwich Central School

Benjamin Robinson, 17, Queensbury High School

Savannah Ross, 17, Whitehall Central School

Katrin Schreiner, 17, Hadley-Luzerne High School

Kolby Spector, 17, Fort Ann Central School

Mackenzie Steves, 17, Queensbury High School

Sadie Tavares, 18, Schuylerville High School

Elle Wilcox, 17, Saratoga Springs High School

Beginning last October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.

The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards were Brian Corcoran, former publisher of The Post-Star and current senior finance director for Lee Enterprises Inc.; Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School; and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford, the sponsor of the Teen Excellence Awards, and president of the Nemer Motor Group, four dealerships with six different brands.

Nemer Ford and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company are sponsors of the 2022 Teen Excellence Awards.

The 2022 honorees will be recognized at an awards breakfast on March 22, at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star.

To attend the awards breakfast, look for reservation details in The Post-Star or go to the paper’s website starting Feb. 1 to make an online reservation, www.poststar.com/contests.

