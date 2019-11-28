{{featured_button_text}}

INDIAN LAKE -- A teen from Indian Lake faces nine charges after State Police stopped him Sunday night for a variety of traffic violations that included driving drunk and on a sidewalk, police records show.

The arrest came after troopers encountered a vehicle on Route 28 and spotted the driver failing to stop for a stop sign, driving out of his lane and eventually driving on a sidewalk, according to the State Police public information website.

The driver, Arlo L. Smith, 19, was found to be drunk, with a blood alcohol content more than double the 0.08 percent threshoid for driving while intoxicated, records show.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI and issued eight other traffic tickets before being released pending prosecution in Indian Lake Town Court, the website showed.

