QUEENSBURY — An 18-year-old Queensbury woman was arrested early Friday after she crashed a vehicle into a utility pole while driving drunk and then fought with police, officials said.
The 4 a.m. crash on Meadowbrook Road resulted in homes in the neighborhood losing power for several hours as National Grid made repairs.
The teen, whose name was not released because of her age, was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely after State Police responded to the crash, according to the State Police public information website.
No injuries were reported.
The teen was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
