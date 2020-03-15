Teen charged with car theft in Glens Falls
Teen charged with car theft in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS -- A Greenfield teen has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a car in Glens Falls last month.

Maxwell G. Peris, 19, was arrested after he allegedly crashed the vehicle into a snowbank on Call Street in Lake Luzerne on Feb. 7.

The vehicle had been left running by its owner on Maple Street in Glens Falls, and a short time later police received complaints about an erratic driver on Corinth Road in Queensbury.

Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police caught up to the vehicle on Call Street, where Peris allegedly crashed it as they arrived.

He was not hurt, but was charged at that point with felony criminal possession of stolen property and released after arraignment.

Glens Falls Police filed a third-degree grand larceny count on Thursday and released pending prosecution.

