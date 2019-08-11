{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON -- A teen from Scotia was arrested Friday for allegedly committing a burglary in Bolton late last month, police records show.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged after he was arrested by State Police in a campground on East Schroon River Road, according to the State Police public information website.

He was charged with felony counts of burglary and grand larceny for theft of a credit card that was reported on July 31, records show.

The teen was released pending prosecution.

