QUEENSBURY — A 15-year-old boy was charged with arson Sunday night for a fire that damaged his Warren Street home, police said.
The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was found to have set fire to a cardboard box in a second-floor room at 15 Warren St., the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. Three residents, including the teen, escaped.
The second floor of the home suffered fire damage, and the remainder had smoke and water damage.
The teen was released to a parent, pending prosecution in Warren County Family Court.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer J.C. Kearns and John Maday handled the investigation.
