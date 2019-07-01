{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury fire

Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a house fire at 15 Warren St. in Queensbury Sunday evening. No one was harmed in the fire and officials said it was knocked down quickly preventing a total loss. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — A 15-year-old boy was charged with arson Sunday night for a fire that damaged his Warren Street home, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was found to have set fire to a cardboard box in a second-floor room at 15 Warren St., the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. Three residents, including the teen, escaped.

The second floor of the home suffered fire damage, and the remainder had smoke and water damage.

The teen was released to a parent, pending prosecution in Warren County Family Court.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer J.C. Kearns and John Maday handled the investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments