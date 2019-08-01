LAKE GEORGE — A teen from Russia was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling alcohol during an undercover police sting, police said.
Nikita Melnikau, 19, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child after he allegedly sold alcohol to an underage person who was working with State Police on an effort to check businesses for compliance to state liquor laws, authorities said.
Melnikau was working at Stable Gate Deli in Lake George when he sold to the police agent, failing to ask for identification during the transaction, police said.
Melnikau was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.
State Police visited a number of other businesses in the Lake George area during the effort, but no other arrests were made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.