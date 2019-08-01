{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A teen from Russia was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling alcohol during an undercover police sting, police said.

Nikita Melnikau, 19, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child after he allegedly sold alcohol to an underage person who was working with State Police on an effort to check businesses for compliance to state liquor laws, authorities said.

Melnikau was working at Stable Gate Deli in Lake George when he sold to the police agent, failing to ask for identification during the transaction, police said.

Melnikau was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

State Police visited a number of other businesses in the Lake George area during the effort, but no other arrests were made.

