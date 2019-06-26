{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON -- A teen from Long Island faces numerous charges after he led state troopers on two high-speed chases Sunday before he drove off Route 74 when troopers spotted him a third time, police said.

Neither Jaifield H. Gordon, 18, of Medfield, Suffolk County, nor a passenger in his vehicle were hurt after Gordon crashed a 2018 Volkswagen Passat near Paradox Lake, according to State Police.

State Police said Gordon drove into an embankment as he failed to make a turn when he saw a State Police patrol that was trying to find his vehicle. Troopers had called off two chases with the vehicle earlier in the afternoon for safety reasons.

State Police first tried to stop the car around 4:40 p.m. when it was seen driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 9N in the town of Keene. The driver refused to stop and sped off.

The trooper pursued, but broke off the chase when he lost sight of the vehicle, Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.

Another trooper spotted the car headed south on the Northway about 10 minutes later and the driver again sped up and refused to stop, Fleishman said.

The car fled south and got off at Exit 28, heading east on Route 74, where troopers again terminated the chase for safety reasons.

Police did not say how fast Gordon drove.

At about 5:08 p.m., another trooper spotted the car heading west on Route 74, back toward the Northway, but the driver drove off the road as police were attempting to stop him again.

Gordon was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and ticketed for failure to obey a police officer.

He was arraigned in Schroon Town Justice William Tribou and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail bond.

A passenger in the car, Renasia Brady, 20, of Coram, was not charged.

