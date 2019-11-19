QUEENSBURY — Democratic NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb criticized U.S. Elise Stefanik as a Washington insider who cares more about her corporate donors and helping other candidates than her constituents.
"I have spent my entire career trying to make sure people get health care. Elise Stefanik has spent her entire career trying to take it away," Cobb said at a campaign stop Tuesday morning at the Chicken Coop Forge artisan workshop on Corinth Road.
About 50 Cobb supporters attended the event, which also featured a handful of pro-Stefanik constituents, including Dave Van Scoy of American Patriots Express, who called Cobb a liar for saying Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had six protesters arrested at her Glens Falls office over the summer.
Tedra Cobb gets enthusiastic reception. @poststar pic.twitter.com/F6TQFlWGjF— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) November 19, 2019
Van Scoy and Mike Kibling, of the North Country Deplorables, said Stefanik was out of the country at the time and the protesters were asked three times by office workers to leave and refused.
Kibling asked for Cobb's stance on bail reform.
Cobb said bail reform is a state issue and thanked them for coming to ask questions.
Cobb also dodged a request from an activist asking her to support Medicare for All, saying she looked forward to working with him on this issue.
