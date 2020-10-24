Tedra Cobb makes last-minute appeal to voters

“His words are her words,” Cobb said.

Cobb was joined by Patrick Nelson, the Democratic candidate looking to unseat state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, in the 43rd Senate District.

“Joe Biden, Tedra, myself and the rest of the folks in the Democratic and Working Families Party line, are running to be representatives of everyone because we are all in this together,” Nelson said.

This is the second time Cobb has sought to unseat Stefanik in the 21st District. She waged an unsuccessful campaign back in 2018, but said she’s confident her voters will send her to Washington this time around.

The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.

“I think in this district, people vote for the person and not the party, and I think this is the time when people see that we need a change,” she told a Post-Star reporter after the event.

When speaking to supporters, Cobb said the stakes of the election are high.

“Health care is on the ballot this election,” she said.