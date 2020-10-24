Tedra Cobb makes last-minute appeal to voters

FORT EDWARD — With early voting officially underway across New York and thousands of absentee ballots already cast, Democrat Tedra Cobb on Saturday kicked off a series of socially distant political rallies in an attempt to garner face time with voters and appeal to those who are still undecided.
Cobb, who is seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the state's 21st Congressional District, spoke to around three-dozen supporters behind the Glens Falls National Bank in Fort Edward and laid out her vision for the district going forward.
It was the second in four scheduled rallies lined up for Saturday, including stops in Queensbury, Wilton and Johnstown. Three more rallies are scheduled for Sunday throughout the sprawling district, including in Dolgeville, Lowville and Watertown.
“I know what it’s like to fight for your child and I know what it’s like to fight for your family. I want you to know that I’m going to fight for North Country families like I fought for my own,” Cobb said to a crowd of cheers and honking car horns.
Many in attendance sat in their vehicles and listened as Cobb criticized Stefanik through a bullhorn on everything from health care to her support of President Donald Trump, who she said has lied to the American people about the COVID-19 pandemic and has repeatedly failed to stand up for U.S. troops.
“His words are her words,” Cobb said.
Cobb was joined by Patrick Nelson, the Democratic candidate looking to unseat state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, in the 43rd Senate District.
“Joe Biden, Tedra, myself and the rest of the folks in the Democratic and Working Families Party line, are running to be representatives of everyone because we are all in this together,” Nelson said.
This is the second time Cobb has sought to unseat Stefanik in the 21st District. She waged an unsuccessful campaign back in 2018, but said she’s confident her voters will send her to Washington this time around.
The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
“I think in this district, people vote for the person and not the party, and I think this is the time when people see that we need a change,” she told a Post-Star reporter after the event.
When speaking to supporters, Cobb said the stakes of the election are high.
“Health care is on the ballot this election,” she said.
She pointed to a Supreme Court case scheduled one week after the election that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act, and said Republicans like Stefanik — who has voted multiple times to repeal the public health law — have no replacement plan to protect thousands with pre-existing conditions.
“You and I are paying for a lawsuit to take away our health care,” Cobb said.
She touted a Medicare public option plan to extend coverage to those without it. The plan is also supported by Joseph Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic nominee for president.
She added that she would never hesitate to stand up for the troops and would always do what's best for the North Country.
Several of those in attendance said they believe Cobb will cast aside partisan politics and do what’s right for those living in the district.
“What she stands for, she’s going to support the people, especially here in the North Country. I have a lot of faith in her,” said Patty Suprenant, a Fort Edward resident.
Others like Fort Edward resident Rick Doty, a registered Republican, said they plan to cross party lines in order support Cobb.
“I vote for the person and not the party,” Doty said. “Tedra, she’s getting my vote.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
