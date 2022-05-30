Tedisco picks up Saratoga County GOP support; Jordan vows to continue campaign

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, announced that she will continue her re-election campaign after the Saratoga Republican Committee endorsed Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, in a Republican primary between the two incumbents in the new 44th District.

“I’m in this to win it,” Jordan said in a statement issued late Friday. “I’m not backing down or going anywhere.”

Tedisco, in a telephone interview on Saturday, said he won the endorsement vote on Friday evening by about 4,500 weighted votes.

“I am the Saratoga County Republican-endorsed candidate,” he said.

The Schenectady County Republican Committee had previously endorsed his candidacy.

The race between the two incumbents was brought on by redistricting, which placed portions of geography that each candidate now represents in a new Senate district.

The new 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

Tedisco currently represents 15 of the municipalities in the new district, and Jordan nine.

Tedisco now lives in Glenville, which is just outside the new 44th District.

He has said he will move into the new district.

Tedisco said he had agreed to drop out of the race if Jordan won the Saratoga County Republican Committee endorsement.

“I said I would do that. She refused to do that,” he said. “She’s not a real Republican if she won’t say that.”

Jordan said that Republican voters should decide who receives the party’s nomination.

“While I am the only sitting senator that resides in this 44th District, it isn’t ‘my’ district and it sure as heck isn’t Jim Tedisco’s district — it’s the people’s district,” she said. “I believe that the people must and will decide this, not political bosses, or crony insiders that Jim has either fooled or strong-armed.”

The primary is Aug. 23.

Tedisco and Jordan also will face off in a Conservative Party primary that day.

There also is a Democratic 44th Senate District primary that day.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination: Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, a BOCES adult education instructor, and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

