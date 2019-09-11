{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls remembers 9/11

Glens Falls firefighters Jacob Sauer-Jones and Frank Cicarelli participate in the Glens Falls 9/11 ceremony Wednesday morning at the Ridge Street fire station.

GLENS FALLS — The community paused on Wednesday to remember the courageous heroes and others who lost their lives 18 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“What does it take to have great courage?” asked Glens Falls Fire Department chaplain Patti Girard at a brief ceremony at the Ridge Street fire station. “I mean the kind of courage that makes a person run into a burning building when everyone else is running out of it? Where does this courage come from, and how does one develop the strength to do what others will not do?”

Girard said firefighting has come a long way from the days when there was no special gear for the ordinary volunteers consisting of farmers, policeman, plumbers, carpenters and other citizens, who rushed to the aide of others.

Despite all the protective gear, Girard said people are still putting themselves in harm’s way to save others.

“It still boggles the mind to even imagine the danger, the immense undertaking of running into a high-rise building such as the towers were. Thousands of people trapped with nowhere to go. Eighteen years later, tears still come into our eyes, just remembering that fateful day,” she said.

Girard said she is saddened that as more years pass since 9/11, people seem to have less interest in remembering the costs.

Glens Falls Fire Department Chaplain Patti Girard addresses the crowd at a 9/11 ceremony Wednesday in Glens Falls. 

In addition to fire personnel and officials, about 25 people attended the ceremony.

“I am here this morning to ask that we all remember this day. We tell our children and grandchildren about this day in our history — the day our shores were breached by an enemy that came from the sky and shattered life in our United States in such a way that we may never recover,” she said.

Firefighter Scott Mason rings a bell to symbolize the firefighters who lost their lives responding to the twin towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. This was part of a ceremony Wednesday at the Glens Falls Fire Department's Ridge Street station.

In addition, she said she believes America needs to increase its faith.

“As a nation, we have abandoned the spiritual — many churches are closing or far down on church attendance,” she said. “If we expect God to protect us, to lead and guide us with spiritual help, we must be willing to believe, trust and make our faith a living part of our everyday life. The future of America depends on this.”

Following her remarks, firefighter Scott Mason tolled the bells to represent the last alarm that the 343 fallen firefighters answered on that day.

The ceremony concluded with bagpiper Brennan Dowd playing “Amazing Grace.”

Pam Hunsinger, of Queensbury, said she thought it was important to come to the ceremony.

“My heart hurts. I just can’t forget the sacrifice,” she said.

Rob Blumenwriter, of Glens Falls, shared the same sentiment.

“I think Americans can’t forget what happened to us on 9/11,” he said.

