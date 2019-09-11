GLENS FALLS — The community paused on Wednesday to remember the courageous heroes and others who lost their lives 18 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“What does it take to have great courage?” asked Glens Falls Fire Department chaplain Patti Girard at a brief ceremony at the Ridge Street fire station. “I mean the kind of courage that makes a person run into a burning building when everyone else is running out of it? Where does this courage come from, and how does one develop the strength to do what others will not do?”
Glens Falls Fire Department Chaplain Patti Girard addresses the crowd at a 9/11 ceremony held Wednesday morning at the Ridge Street fire station. pic.twitter.com/f5wL471Qgr— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) September 11, 2019
Girard said firefighting has come a long way from the days when there was no special gear for the ordinary volunteers consisting of farmers, policeman, plumbers, carpenters and other citizens, who rushed to the aide of others.
Despite all the protective gear, Girard said people are still putting themselves in harm’s way to save others.
NEW YORK — People who were too young on 9/11 to even remember their lost loved ones, and others for whom the grief is still raw, paid tribute …
“It still boggles the mind to even imagine the danger, the immense undertaking of running into a high-rise building such as the towers were. Thousands of people trapped with nowhere to go. Eighteen years later, tears still come into our eyes, just remembering that fateful day,” she said.
Girard said she is saddened that as more years pass since 9/11, people seem to have less interest in remembering the costs.
In addition to fire personnel and officials, about 25 people attended the ceremony.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am here this morning to ask that we all remember this day. We tell our children and grandchildren about this day in our history — the day our shores were breached by an enemy that came from the sky and shattered life in our United States in such a way that we may never recover,” she said.
In addition, she said she believes America needs to increase its faith.
“As a nation, we have abandoned the spiritual — many churches are closing or far down on church attendance,” she said. “If we expect God to protect us, to lead and guide us with spiritual help, we must be willing to believe, trust and make our faith a living part of our everyday life. The future of America depends on this.”
Following her remarks, firefighter Scott Mason tolled the bells to represent the last alarm that the 343 fallen firefighters answered on that day.
The ceremony concluded with bagpiper Brennan Dowd playing “Amazing Grace.”
Brennan Dowd plays the bagpipes at the Glens Falls 9/11 ceremony. pic.twitter.com/TLiyE572xR— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) September 11, 2019
Pam Hunsinger, of Queensbury, said she thought it was important to come to the ceremony.
“My heart hurts. I just can’t forget the sacrifice,” she said.
Rob Blumenwriter, of Glens Falls, shared the same sentiment.
“I think Americans can’t forget what happened to us on 9/11,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.