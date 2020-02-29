Teams compete in Odyssey of the Mind

Gongola said they have been working on the skit since November.

“It took a lot of time. We had to test a lot of different things,” she said.

Gongola said the team worked really well together and helped each other out.

“Teamwork is very important in life,” she said.

Students like the chance to be creative. A team from Queensbury Middle School was trying to explain the mystery of the lost city of Atlantis. Their solution was that a villain prevented people from finding it.

“I love working with a team. Odyssey is just so much fun to do. You meet a ton of nice people,” said 11-year-old sixth-grader Mady Dinsmore.

A team from Cambridge Central School worked to combat an alien invasion by little green men in the Longshot Solution category. The skit had to incorporate the use of baking soda. The students used the baking soda to make a car move across the floor. The concoction also had the benefit of “poisoning” the aliens.

Fourth-grader Charlotte Townsend, 9, said the competition is fun.

“I can be really creative and you can make anything you want,” she said.