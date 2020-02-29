Teams compete in Odyssey of the Mind

QUEENSBURY — Students were traveling through time and battling aliens on Saturday.
These were just some of the scenarios that they conceived at the Region 6 Odyssey of the Mind competition held at Queensbury Middle School. About 300 students on 48 teams from 22 schools participated in the competition, which tests problem-solving skills. The event is coordinated by the Washington-Warren-Saratoga-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Enrichment Resource Center.
One such competition — Effective Detective — involving taking a mystery such as the legend of Bigfoot or the lost city of Atlantis and creating a scenario that solved it.
A team from Salem Central School was confronted with determining what caused the Tunguska Event in 1908, in which a meteorite fell in Siberia, destroying 800 square miles of forest and felled 80 million trees, according to the NASA Science website.
Instead of a meteorite, the team’s scenario said the damage was caused by pieces of a time machine that broke apart after time travelers sent back to investigate the cause of the Tunguska Event attempted to return to the future.
Eighth-grader Hannah Gongola, who played the detective role, said that it was difficult because the rules of the competition stated that all of their props for the skit had to fit in a small box. They used PVC pipe to hold up their various backdrops.
Gongola said they have been working on the skit since November.
“It took a lot of time. We had to test a lot of different things,” she said.
Gongola said the team worked really well together and helped each other out.
“Teamwork is very important in life,” she said.
Students like the chance to be creative. A team from Queensbury Middle School was trying to explain the mystery of the lost city of Atlantis. Their solution was that a villain prevented people from finding it.
“I love working with a team. Odyssey is just so much fun to do. You meet a ton of nice people,” said 11-year-old sixth-grader Mady Dinsmore.
A team from Cambridge Central School worked to combat an alien invasion by little green men in the Longshot Solution category. The skit had to incorporate the use of baking soda. The students used the baking soda to make a car move across the floor. The concoction also had the benefit of “poisoning” the aliens.
Fourth-grader Charlotte Townsend, 9, said the competition is fun.
“I can be really creative and you can make anything you want,” she said.
The students are divided into divisions based upon grade levels and select from one of five problems.
The other problems were Net Working, where students acted out how text messages and emails are transmitted and how computers combat viruses; Balsa Limbo, where students built wood structures whose component parts were able to pass underneath a limbo bar; and Gibberish or Not, which involved changing gibberish ideas into smart statements.
The elementary grade students got to do Fashion Bug, which involved creating a humorous fashion show for insects.
There is also a spontaneous problem that they must perform on the spot. Students are judged on the uniqueness of their skit and how effectively it incorporates the required elements of the problem, according to Region 6 Director Carrie Van Tassel.
She said students enjoy the event.
“They love the opportunity to perform and be creative,” she said.
The top winners in each category get to move on to the state finals in Binghamton in April.
