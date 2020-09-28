Teachers retiring in record numbers across New York

"Teacher retirements are yet one more significant challenge facing our public schools in the COVID-19 era," said David Albert, spokesman for the state School Boards Association.

Districts have talked in recent months about trying to accommodate older teachers or those with preexisting conditions that could make them more at risk for the virus.

While some districts, including the Big 5 largest districts in the state, have started the year online, some schools are still requiring teachers to come into the classroom to teach remotely.

Usually, most New York teachers and administrators put in their retirements in April, May and June.

This year, though, the uptick in retirements came in June, July and August, according to the records from Teachers' Retirement System, which oversees the pensions for 264,000 active members and 169,000 retirees and beneficiaries.

The majority of pension members take a July 1 retirement date, which is the start of schools' fiscal year. But they can file for their benefits up to 90 days before a retirement date.

A poll last month by the New York State United Teachers union of 1,100 of its members found 55% of them age 55 or older were considering early retirement.