Teachers and students dismayed by school closure extension

But she recognized that many students are feeling isolated after four weeks.

“Staying connected with students is our top priority throughout the closure. We continue to look for new ways to communicate with families and students to ensure they feel connected,” she said.

Martin has been emailing with her teachers daily and doing Google Hangout meetings with them when she had questions. They’ve been great, she said.

“But it really sucks, because I don’t get to see my friends or the teachers I really like” in person, she said.

To get through it, she has turned to art. Recently, she painted a desert island to represent her feelings.

There is hope. While other states have closed in-person school for the year, and the mayor of New York City proposed to do that for all city schools, New York state is still taking it two weeks at a time. Orr said that, even if schools can reopen for one day, she’ll do it.

“Absolutely,” she said. “Schools provide a routine, comfort, safety and an education. Any day we can spend with them is worth it.”

But Jenkins said he doesn't want the governor to make that decision blindly.