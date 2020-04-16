Teachers and students dismayed by school closure extension

Schools are staying online for another two weeks, at least until May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.
The news was not greeted with enthusiasm by some teachers and students, who are now dearly missing their classroom interactions.
“I never thought I’d be saying I want to go back to school,” said Colleen Martin, 15, of South Glens Falls. “But it’s harder to do stuff online. I prefer to do it face-to-face.”
But Glens Falls Superintendent Paul Jenkins said he doesn’t expect the schools to reopen, at least not in the normal way, until testing kits are far more available than they are now.
“As for reopening, I don’t believe there is any way to do so until widespread testing and protocols for screening are in place. Bringing over 1,200 students back to the middle school/high school complex and over 300 to each elementary building all at once would not allow for safe distancing,” he said.
The region is far from being able to test every student and teacher. Warren County is testing up to 75 people a day at its site and expects to run out of testing kits fairly soon.
“If students return to school, it will not look the same as it has in the past and will not be all students together at the same time,” Jenkins predicted.
For now, teachers and students are doubling down on distance learning, which had an original return of April 30.
South Glens Falls is running live classes — but many high school students are sleeping in and missing them. For them, it’s much harder to stay on top of the work. For parents who are also working full-time, it’s not easy to make sure their teenagers are staying focused during the day.
“When you’re at school, you kind of have to do it. When you’re at home, in your own bed, it’s easier to just ignore it,” Martin said. “I’m really behind.”
But it’s clear now that she has to buckle down — there won’t be in-person school any time soon.
“I definitely will pull it all together,” she said. “It’s hard to get motivation.”
Teachers want to be back in the classroom, too, said South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr.
“While we want our students back into a routine and back in our buildings as soon as possible, we know staying home is the safest option right now,” she said. She added that she expected the extension.
Teachers are now working through a “condensed” curriculum to teach a smaller amount of new information, she said.
“We are always planning for the future so we have been thinking about what an extended closure might look like,” she said. “Our teachers and administrators have been working hard to provide new instruction through a prioritized, condensed curriculum.”
But she recognized that many students are feeling isolated after four weeks.
“Staying connected with students is our top priority throughout the closure. We continue to look for new ways to communicate with families and students to ensure they feel connected,” she said.
Martin has been emailing with her teachers daily and doing Google Hangout meetings with them when she had questions. They’ve been great, she said.
“But it really sucks, because I don’t get to see my friends or the teachers I really like” in person, she said.
To get through it, she has turned to art. Recently, she painted a desert island to represent her feelings.
There is hope. While other states have closed in-person school for the year, and the mayor of New York City proposed to do that for all city schools, New York state is still taking it two weeks at a time. Orr said that, even if schools can reopen for one day, she’ll do it.
“Absolutely,” she said. “Schools provide a routine, comfort, safety and an education. Any day we can spend with them is worth it.”
But Jenkins said he doesn't want the governor to make that decision blindly.
"My hope is that state officials reach out to education professionals from preschool and day care programs, K-12 schools and higher ed prior to making any decisions to reopen our programs," he said. "There are thousands of highly trained, competent, and caring educators in New York state. Any number of them could be tapped as resources for any decisions moving forward."
In Queensbury, Superintendent Kyle Gannon is going to follow the governor’s lead.
“If we return, we will have plans in place to best integrate students and staff members back at school, while following any executive orders related to the reopening. The health of our students and staff members remains our top priority,” he said.
Distance learning is working, he added.
“Virtual learning at Queensbury has gone well. While it doesn't replace the human interaction component of teaching and learning, at this point, it is the best solution,” he said. “We're in a strong position to conduct remote learning with our students. I’m proud of how our students and families have handled the situation during this time.”
There is one bright side to the closure: no Regents exams. Martin won't have to take her Global Studies Regents exam, which is well-known for being difficult. It includes essays and data-based questions from two years of classes.
"I’m so excited. That’s my worst subject," Martin said. "Now we’ll actually be in history books."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
