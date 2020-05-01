Teachers, administrators react to state's decision on schools

As soon as the news flashed across the television, teachers began texting.
“Yuck,” wrote AP science teacher Mary Ellen Kusnierz, who lives in Moreau.
“I was on a text with a bunch of my friends — we just had a virtual department meeting — and we just said ugh, this is horrible,” she said. “I had figured it was coming. It was just disappointing.”
Still, teachers and superintendents said Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the right decision when he announced that distance learning will continue through the end of the academic year.
“This will give us time to plan for a safe return of our students and staff once the health crisis has subsided,” said Glens Falls City Schools Superintendent Paul Jenkins. “I understand the burden this puts on our students, families, teachers, and staff, but everyone's health and safety is the number one priority right now.”
He is focusing on graduation.
“No matter what it is, we are going to make sure we have a very special ceremony for our seniors,” he said.
In South Glens Falls, teachers were already working on a plan to teach online for the rest of the year.
“This doesn't come as a surprise to us,” said Superintendent Kristine Orr. “Our teachers and staff have been preparing a prioritized, condensed curriculum that will be put into place through the end of the academic year.”
But many classes just don’t transfer easily to an online format.
In Kusnierz’s high school chemistry class, students would normally be learning to measure chemicals carefully and use real laboratory equipment. Instead, they’re watching videos of experiments performed by others.
“They are missing some labs that would really make thing more interesting and more applicable,” Kusnierz said.
For a unit on acids and bases, students would normally add measured amounts of an acid to the base to determine the strength of the base. Instead, she explained with pictures and diagrams, then talked over a YouTube video as the experiment was performed.
“I talked over it because I didn’t like what it said. But I could show them someone doing the lab,” she said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing.”
At first, she told them to search for videos online, and asked them to pick any two and review them. The reaction to the videos was not enthusiastic. The students wanted her to make videos.
Teachers and students have learned, these past six weeks, that the teacher-student rapport is an essential part of education. Students respond far better to teachers’ amateur videos than they do to well-produced videos by strangers.
“The only reason this is working as well as it is, in many cases, is because there’s already this relationship,” Kusnierz said.
After the first week, students began wishing they were back in school.
“It takes a pandemic to make kids realize they miss school,” Kusnierz said with a laugh.
She wants to be back in school, too. There, she can see when students are confused, and instantly change her lecture to make things more clear.
“Being able to interact with the kids and see when they don’t understand, see when they need a different ways for you to explain it … without that, I am just a deliverer of material. And providing material is the least important part of teaching,” she said.
But there are some benefits. She sends out her lectures in 15 minute bursts now — a change from full 45-minute videos at first — and the students can scroll back to repeat anything that was confusing. They have given that high marks.
Still, she’s hoping not to have to do it this fall.
“It’s much harder,” she said of teaching online. “You would think it would be easier. But it’s harder for a teacher because I have materials but none of them were previously geared for delivering without me. There’s a lot of recreating the wheel.”
What’s harder than teaching chemistry without chemicals? Teaching the hands-on technology class.
Greg Garrison, who teaches grades 7 to 12 in Argyle, usually has his students working with a 3-D printer and laser cutter. At home, technology has come to mean something very different.
“Last week I had them building technology from nature,” Garrison said. “I’ve had to change completely what I’m doing. I’m generally, this time of year, very project-based, hands-on, students are building, applying what they’ve learned. I’m still trying to do a project based class.”
One student built a hammer. Others built bird houses.
He didn’t really expect schools to reopen, but he misses teaching with all the resources in his classroom.
“I have mixed feelings — I think it’s a stressful for me coming up with all new material,” he said. “My classroom is not necessarily a distance technology class. But it’s OK, we’re making it work.”
His main goals for the class our for students to learn problem solving and critical thinking skills. So he’s rethought the entire curriculum to find new ways to let students practice those skills.
At the same time, he’s using the school’s 3-D printer to make face shields for first responders. After some trial and error, he can make one in 90 minutes. Although his students don’t have the right program to send their own projects to the 3-D printer, they were able to see the whole development process.
“It's exciting for myself and my students to see ideas become reality,” he said.
Cuomo has repeatedly said he wants schools to reopen, and on Friday he said he would wait until the end of May before deciding on summer schools. Summer camps will be determined by the regional reopening plans.
But he said Friday that making schools safe was just too difficult right now.
“How do you tell a 10-year-old to socially distance?” he said. “If you required this in a classroom, how many more classrooms would you need? To say we’re going to figure out that plan and put it into place in the next few weeks is virtually impossible.”
Among the many problems would be lunch time, he said, and the fact that “kids will be kids” and likely would not always wear masks and stay six feet apart.
“And figure this all out and get it done in a few weeks and make sure you don’t make a mistake because it’s children … the stakes are higher,” he said.
He offered no clues about whether schools will reopen in September, calling that “the big question.”
“There is no decision on the fall because the fall is a long time away,” he said, adding that schools should start planning for that now.
But he implied that schools will continue to teach online if the virus does not subside. He said that for him to allow summer school, “You would need to see a drop or a stabilization in the infection rate, because kids will be kids.”
High school seniors react to announcement of not returning to school grounds for remainder of the year.
NYSPHSAA announced Friday that its 11 member sections have canceled all spring sports, coinciding with the state's decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
NEW YORK — New York’s schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. And…
