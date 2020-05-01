Teachers, administrators react to state's decision on schools

“It's exciting for myself and my students to see ideas become reality,” he said.

Cuomo has repeatedly said he wants schools to reopen, and on Friday he said he would wait until the end of May before deciding on summer schools. Summer camps will be determined by the regional reopening plans.

But he said Friday that making schools safe was just too difficult right now.

“How do you tell a 10-year-old to socially distance?” he said. “If you required this in a classroom, how many more classrooms would you need? To say we’re going to figure out that plan and put it into place in the next few weeks is virtually impossible.”

Among the many problems would be lunch time, he said, and the fact that “kids will be kids” and likely would not always wear masks and stay six feet apart.

“And figure this all out and get it done in a few weeks and make sure you don’t make a mistake because it’s children … the stakes are higher,” he said.

He offered no clues about whether schools will reopen in September, calling that “the big question.”

“There is no decision on the fall because the fall is a long time away,” he said, adding that schools should start planning for that now.