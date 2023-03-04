SOUTH GLENS FALLS — In 1978, Bill McCarthy was an art teacher at South Glens Falls High School and the faculty advisor to the student council when he and a rag-tag group of high schoolers made what has become a community-defining extravaganza — 45 years and $10 million later.

“We did this as a ‘give back to the community’ project,” McCarthy explained. “We weren’t really sure what we were gonna do. We had several meetings and kicked around dozens of things.”

Linda McCarthy, Bill’s wife and Gal Friday of the Marathon Dance, remembered that at some point, someone mentioned doing a dance marathon to raise money.

“On the TV, they had all those shows, where they wear the numbers,” she recalled. “Somebody brought that up. That’s kind of where it came from.”

Although the event was set, it was still a bit of a hard sell for some.

“When we first came up with the idea, none of the boys wanted to do it,” McCarthy said. “And the girls came to me and said, ‘why don’t we come as couples, cause we can get boys to come with us.’”

McCarthy said that the first marathon operated very similarly to a traditional dance-a-thon — students went out into the community to collect sponsorships and then danced as teams of two.

“We took rest breaks, bathroom breaks, meal breaks, and then we had a sleep break in the middle of the night for … a short period of time,” he said.

That first year, just 30 couples participated, and the event raised a respectable $1,500, which went to the “Rescue Squad.”

Originally, the Marathon Dance was just a fun one-off idea — a vehicle to raise some money for a local organization. But even after that year, McCarthy said he knew he and that first group of student organizers had started something bigger than they’d thought.

“I don’t think we were planning on what we were gonna do (the) next year until people started coming up to me during the summer and saying things like, ‘what are you gonna do the marathon thing for next year,’” McCarthy said. “And then September comes around and all these kids are coming into my classroom saying, ‘when are we gonna have our marathon this year?’ and I was like, ‘I guess we’re doin' another one, huh?’”

As the event picked up steam and became an annual affair, so too did the activities and traditions still seen today.

“When we would see that (the dancers) were slowing down and getting tired, we would try to break up the monotony. So we’d go into a classroom and get a whole bunch of chairs and play musical chairs with only freshmen, or only seniors, and then everybody else could rest,” he recalled. “One year we didn’t have a key to get into any of the classrooms so we played musical people and that became the tradition.”

As the popularity of the dance spread, more and more students wanted to get in on the action.

“It was the kids that said, ‘can we just come to the dance and not be a couple,’” Linda recalled. “And that opened up a lot.”

There were other kinks to work out such as when to hold the fundraiser.

“We didn’t know when to do it, so our total (money raised) (one) year would be here, and the next year, would be here, because the only day we could get was in the middle of baseball season, tennis, and (other sports), and none of those coaches would let their kids do it,” McCarthy said. “So finally, out of frustration I went to the athletic director and said, ‘is there one weekend in the year?!’ and he goes, ‘yeah, the first weekend in March.’”

It wasn’t just the cooperation of the rest of the faculty, or the growing enthusiasm of the students; however, that made the marathon what it is today. McCarthy said from that very first dance, the community jumped right on board.

“This community just blows my mind when it comes to the support that they give this dance and the kids,” he said. “If you pulled away all the support from the moms and dads, and all the businesses, this thing would fizzle.”

McCarthy said he personally had been asked by 13 other schools in the area to speak with their staff about starting a Marathon Dance like the SHMD, but none of them had ever come close to replicating the event.

“It’s unique. There’s really good communities around here that can’t pull it off,” he said.

“It just makes me proud,” Linda added. “I’m not from Glens Falls … I never heard of anything like a community like this, so it was wonderful.”

McCarthy said there has never been a year without a marathon, not even in the wake of the worst worldwide pandemic to hit in 100 years. McCarthy recalled that he and Linda had just arrived back in town, from a trip abroad in 2020, and stopped in to visit the marathon before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

“About two weeks later they shut the school down,” he said. “So, they just made it.”

Although the next two years were not the same, the Marathon Dance persisted, and was perhaps even more impactful, due to the incredible hardships felt by so many.

“Look at the amount of money (they) raised those two years, it exceeds $1 million,” McCarthy said. “So it was worth doing.”

Even though the event is still erring on the side of caution this year by spreading out the dance and the bazaar into two separate buildings, McCarthy said it’s very nice to see the dancers back where they belong. Although, he misses the fellowship of mingling with other spectators around the apparel and activity booths.

“A lot of people our age that have been around a long time, always come. You hang out. There’s a lot of camaraderie,” he said. “We always refer to each other as our, ‘marathon friends,’ you know, you’re really a close friend, but I only see you at marathon.’”

Forty-five years later, the Marathon Dance is on pace to top $10 million raised this year.

“I never would have guessed it would be like this — never. I remember one year, my goal was, ‘someday we’re gonna make $10,000.’ Then when we made $100,000, I was blown away,” McCarthy said. “It’s about these kids. They raise the money. They make the rules. They decide who gets what and how much they get. This is a totally student-driven activity. It’s been that way since day one.”

That was the point McCarthy took the most pride in, the fact that the South High Marathon Dance doesn’t just generate a fun, positive atmosphere for a weekend. It doesn’t just raise a lot of money, which goes to help a lot of people throughout the community. It showcases what young people are capable of if given the chance and it instills in them an enduring sense of leadership. One that lives on and permeates down through the generations.

“We don’t give kids enough credit to realize that they have ethics, and they have compassion, and they have determination, and they know how to solve these problems,” he said. “And now, it’s gone on long enough, where a lot of the faculty are alumni, you know, they danced.”

Bill and Linda McCarthy attended this year’s marathon to see their youngest grandchild participate in their final dance as a senior.

“Our family will be all done,” he said with a smile.