TD Bank closing Lake George branch

LAKE GEORGE — TD Bank will close its Canada Street location in April, citing declining foot traffic, the company announced.

The closure is one of 81 branches TD Bank will close this year as its online presence continues to grow and foot traffic at its more than 1,200 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide declines.

The Lake George branch, located at 350 Canada St., will be the only TD Bank branch in upstate New York affected by the closures, the company said in an emailed statement.

TD Bank also operates area branches in Glens Falls, Queensbury, Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Granville, Greenwich and Hudson Falls.

“In reaching a decision to close a specific TD Bank store, we consider many business factors, including the number of customers visiting our stores, transaction volumes, the location's proximity to other TD Bank stores and the number of customers who use multiple store locations,” the statement reads. “We have already begun notifying impacted customers. Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible for them.”

It’s unclear what will move into the Canada Street location, which sits directly across the street from the Courtyard Marriott hotel.