Taxi company offers support for proposed fare hike in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city's proposed changes to its taxi law drew support from a local cab company on Tuesday.

A higher base taxi fare was a topic of discussion at an afternoon meeting of the city's Special Projects Committee meeting.

Mary Gooden, the Common Council member representing the Fifth Ward, has been working with other council members, local taxi companies and citizens on updating the outdated prices.

The new proposed base rate will be $15.

"We want to work with everyone that this will affect and not the other way around," she said.

Queensbury Taxi's Vance and Melanie Cohen attended the meeting to offer opinions on the law changes.

Vance Cohen said they have been working for years to get the city to address the laws.

"I've been discussing the issue with the city of Glens Falls for four years for the rates to be raised to something that is nominal and all the employees that drive the taxis can make a fair and livable wage and that we're able to maintain service," he said.

The Queensbury Taxi representatives said the current fare rate is impossible to be a living wage for their employees. With the average call being 20 to 25 minutes long, drivers aren't able race their way to a livable wage either, they said.

"The rates right now in the city are $4. My drivers get 40% of that $4 for them to be working all of 20 to 25 minutes for one call. They can't even make minimum wage with only being to do two rides an hour," Melanie Cohen said.

Gooden said that without an increase in prices, the service would unsustainable.

The taxi company surpassed its 2021 fuel budget by July of this year. The Cohens said beyond the hike in gas prices, the fare increase will help cover maintenance, insurance and more.

"Our insurance is upward of $3,800 a month just for our cars," Melanie Cohen said.

"We have six insurance policies for the business to operate and it's a heavily liable business," Vance Cohen added.

The Cohens said their drivers are seeking out individuals that need a ride by being at popular locations in the city.

"All of them are independent contractors and they sit at Walmart or in town looking for fares," Vance Cohen said.

Some have shown concern for the price increase, and the Special Projects Committee has taken low-income individuals and elderly people into consideration. There will be a token program offered to those who meet the low-income requirement.

Queensbury Taxi brought the committee information regarding the token program the business already offers. They said they wanted to help with the token program and offer guidance to the city as they address the needed changes. They started their token program three years ago.

"Riders pay $15 a week for 50% off all rides during the weeks that are booked on our app. We have eight active memberships," Melanie Cohen said.

The public hearing regarding the local taxi law has the potential to be extended another two weeks, with a vote to come from the Common Council in December.

Gooden and Fourth Ward council member Ben Lapham said that the extension would allow for more discussion and finalization of a proper fee schedule. More information regarding the extension of the public hearing will come at the next Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.