Taxes would decrease for many Warren County residents

Geraghty said he is budgeting for a slight increase of $100,000 in mortgage tax revenue to $2 million, because the local residential real estate market has been active. He is budgeting for $3.5 million in occupancy tax revenue.

On the expense side, health insurance costs went down by $482,000, thanks to some use of reserve funds and shopping around through the county's broker.

Retirement costs have increased by about a half-million dollars.

The budget would tap $2.8 million in surplus, including $1 million from the general fund.

The board set a public hearing for its regular meeting on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Geraghty also praised the job that Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, did when he was budget officer at getting the county’s fiscal affairs in order.

“I think we delivered a good budget for the county taxpayers, I really do. It wouldn’t have happened unless our department heads were on board,” he said.

Moore said Warren County is in a much better shape than other counties in the state.