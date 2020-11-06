Taxes would decrease for many Warren County residents

QUEENSBURY — Taxes would decrease for many residents under the tentative $158.8 million spending plan reviewed on Friday by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Total spending is decreasing by $2.2 million. The tax levy is increasing by $796,000, or 1.7%, to $46.2 million. This county's tax cap is 3.3%.
The tax rate is going to decrease by 6.7 cents to $3.92 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore has said the rate is decreasing because the county gained about $586 million in assessed value. In addition, the towns of Lake George and Bolton did a property revaluation, which brought their assessments up from 90% of market value to 100%.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county’s budget officer, said the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay about $13.40 less in county taxes.
The budget continues many of the austerity measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It eliminates four full-time positions and adds one full-time position funded through a grant program. It also reconfigures delivery of meals to seniors.
“We’ll continue to look for efficiencies that will cut cost while providing quality services,” Geraghty said.
Warren County is making an investment in its road paving. The county should have been spending about $3 million to $3.5 million per year for ongoing paving of its 250 miles of road, according to Geraghty.
During the Great Recession of 2008-'09, Geraghty said, the supervisors cut funding for its road paving program, and that has come back to haunt them.
To catch up, the county needs to do $4.9 million worth of paving over the next several years. Because interest rates are low, county officials decided to take out a bond anticipation note.
The budget contains $3.25 million that can be used for payments on the note. The county would likely put aside the same amount for the payments for the next two years, according to Geraghty.
In addition, he said the county is going to borrow about nearly $700,000 to repair a retaining wall in Bolton. The wall must be stabilized because a sewage line runs underneath it and a washout could dump sewage into Lake George. The budget includes $150,000 to pay back the note.
Geraghty is projecting collecting about $110.77 million in revenue other than property taxes, which is less than the $113.8 million included in the 2020 budget.
“I believe it’s very conservative, but I believe it’s the right way to go,” he said.
He is keeping sales tax collection at $55 million. The county also would get $15.4 million in state aid, $10.8 million in federal aid, $11 million in department income and $11 million in miscellaneous revenue.
Geraghty said he is budgeting for a slight increase of $100,000 in mortgage tax revenue to $2 million, because the local residential real estate market has been active. He is budgeting for $3.5 million in occupancy tax revenue.
On the expense side, health insurance costs went down by $482,000, thanks to some use of reserve funds and shopping around through the county's broker.
Retirement costs have increased by about a half-million dollars.
The budget would tap $2.8 million in surplus, including $1 million from the general fund.
The board set a public hearing for its regular meeting on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.
Geraghty also praised the job that Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, did when he was budget officer at getting the county’s fiscal affairs in order.
“I think we delivered a good budget for the county taxpayers, I really do. It wouldn’t have happened unless our department heads were on board,” he said.
Moore said Warren County is in a much better shape than other counties in the state.
“There are multiple counties that are in the process of bonding money right now because of cash-flow problems, and we could be there if it weren’t for the smart budgeting in this county that’s gone on in the last five years. A lot of county rates are increasing.”
Moore added that Warren County is on a list of 10 counties with the lowest tax rates.
“For us to go down is definitely good,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Projected Warren County municipality county tax rates
Some residents would see their taxes decrease under a $158.8 million tentative budget for Warren County. A property revaluation in Bolton and Lake George has shfited the tax burden in some parts of the county.
|Municipality
|2020 tax rate
|2021 tax rate*
|Bolton
|$4.019
|$3.579
|Chester
|$3.987
|$3.92
|Glens Falls
|$5.316
|$5.226
|Hague
|$4.621
|$4.686
|Horicon
|$3.987
|$3.920
|Johnsburg
|$209.812
|$206.287
|Lake George
|$4.43
|$3.92
|Lake Luzerne
|$3.987
|$4.083
|Queensbury
|$3.987
|$3.92
|Stony Creek
|$399.658
|404.776
|Thurman
|$4.174
|$4.113
|Warrensburg
|$3.987
|$4.041
