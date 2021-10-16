Tax exemptions for ballroom expansion sought by The Queensbury Hotel

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Industrial Development Agency is considering extending a series of tax breaks to the owners of The Queensbury Hotel to help cover the costs of a $3.8 million ballroom expansion project, which hotel management says will provide a huge boost to the city.

The hotel is seeking a $105,000 sales tax exemption and a $44,000 mortgage tax exemption to help cover the costs for the 5,200-square-foot expansion, which have increased from $1.75 million due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.

Once complete, the expanded ballroom will be able to accommodate wedding receptions of more than 300 guests and cocktail hours with up to 700 people, according to Tyler Herrick, the hotel’s general manager.

The plans, approved earlier this year by the city's Planning Board, also call for a new banquet kitchen and minor renovations to the existing ballroom layout. The hotel currently operates its restaurant, pub and existing ballrooms out of the same kitchen.

The larger space will not only allow the hotel to host larger receptions, but accommodate a growing need for conferences and conventions, which typically last for days and often bring guests in during the week. The hotel has turned away $700,000 in business this past year due to a lack of space, Herrick said.

“What we’ve seen over the past five years is a huge demand … for events,” he said. “About 60% of our business model is weddings, social gatherings and corporate functions and, as we’ve been able to grow over the past five years, we’ve seen a lot more of the large conventions.”

The renovations are expected to create 25 part- and full-time jobs at the hotel, Herrick said, though he noted that number could end up being higher. The hotel currently has a staff of around 80.

The ballroom expansion, expected to begin next year, is the latest in a serious of renovations the historic hotel will undergo since businessman Ed Moore acquired the property five years ago.

All 123 of the hotel’s rooms have been renovated, as well as the corridors, lobby and existing office spaces.

The IDA previously awarded the hotel a series of tax breaks in 2017, including a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, to help cover the renovation costs.

If the new tax breaks are approved, the terms of the hotel’s existing PILOT would not change, said Judy Calogero, the chair of the IDA.

Herrick said the hotel is already taking reservations for the new ballroom.

He added only a handful of properties in the area can accommodate large receptions and most cater to seasonal visitors.

The city’s downtown appeals to visitors throughout the year, and many guests end spending money at local restaurants and businesses during their visit, Herrick said.

“I think the downtown is a huge asset for to us that a lot of those other properties don’t have,” he said.

Members of the IDA supported the tax breaks, including Mayor Dan Hall.

“To add more facilities, more area for us to have bigger events, again, it’s a no-brainer,” he said. “I’m very much in favor of this and I’m very much in favor of the jobs that they’ve done.”

A public hearing on the tax breaks is expected to be announced in coming days.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

