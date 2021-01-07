Tax breaks approved for Fowler Square project in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has granted tax breaks for the long-awaited Fowler Square development.

The developer is planning a mixed use development on land at the corner of Bay Road and Blind Rock Road with 144 apartments as well as commercial space.

Real estate agent Christopher Falvey told the IDA board on Monday that 72 apartments will be located in a three-story building on the corner. There will be 36 units each on the second and third floors and the first floor will contain about a 7,800-square-foot clubhouse and 5,000-square-foot professional office space available for rent.

In addition, there will be a 55-car indoor parking garage and maintenance space.

The rest of the property will contain the other apartments spread out over nine buildings, each with either six or eight units.

The IDA board on Wednesday agreed to grant tax exemptions of $1.9 million for sales tax and $311,000 on the mortgage tax.

Kara Lais, the IDA’s lawyer, said residential projects are not normally eligible for tax breaks through the agency. However, the IDA can grant them if they believe they will spur further economic development in the region.