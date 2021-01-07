Tax breaks approved for Fowler Square project in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has granted tax breaks for the long-awaited Fowler Square development.
The developer is planning a mixed use development on land at the corner of Bay Road and Blind Rock Road with 144 apartments as well as commercial space.
Real estate agent Christopher Falvey told the IDA board on Monday that 72 apartments will be located in a three-story building on the corner. There will be 36 units each on the second and third floors and the first floor will contain about a 7,800-square-foot clubhouse and 5,000-square-foot professional office space available for rent.
In addition, there will be a 55-car indoor parking garage and maintenance space.
The rest of the property will contain the other apartments spread out over nine buildings, each with either six or eight units.
The IDA board on Wednesday agreed to grant tax exemptions of $1.9 million for sales tax and $311,000 on the mortgage tax.
Kara Lais, the IDA’s lawyer, said residential projects are not normally eligible for tax breaks through the agency. However, the IDA can grant them if they believe they will spur further economic development in the region.
Lais said the people living in these apartments will be using local services and generating economic activity.
The project is going to be done in three phases, and the first would be completed this fall, according to the application. The final completion date is set for July of 2023.
Falvey said unfortunately, the cost of the project has risen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumber costs have gone way up.
The IDA is excited the project is finally happening. Board member Michael Bittel said a segment of the population is looking to downsize but stay in the area.
“The city of Glens Falls and area around Queensbury has a waiting list for these types of homes,” said board member Michael Bittel. “I don’t see it going away any time soon.”
