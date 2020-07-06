Taste of the North Country canceled
Taste of the North Country

This year's Taste of the North Country festival has been canceled because of the cornoavirus pandemic. Seen here: Fort Edward resident Frank Jarvis tries out a sample of buffalo macaroni and cheese from Jennifer Willette of Birch Bark Eatery at last year's installment of the annual festival. 

 Michael Goot

GLENS FALLS — This year's Taste of the North Country festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual food festival, scheduled for Sept. 27, will not take place this year out of "an abundance of caution," Jerrod Ogden, the festival's organizer, said in a statement.  

"The safety of our attendees, restaurant staff and volunteers is critically important to the success of our community," he said.

This year would have been the 28th installment of the festival, which raises money for local nonprofit organizations in the region. 

The event was scheduled to take place at City Park

Organizers are encouraging people to continue supporting the area's restaurant industry.

Anyone looking to make a donation to the Kiwanis Club can do so by mailing a check to Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, P.O. Box 490, Glens Falls, NY 12804. 

  

