Taps & Apps set for March 6

QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls Brewfest, SUNY Adirondack’s Culinary Arts program and Artisanal Brew Works are collaborating for the annual Taps & Apps event on March 6.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seasoned, SUNY Adirondack’s student-run restaurant in Glens Falls.

The tasting party is a precursor to the annual Glens Falls Brewfest, with pairs and appetizers created by SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts students under the leadership of Chef Matthew Bolton and craft beers by Artisanal Brew Works.

Tickets are $65 per person, or $99 for a ticket that also includes admission to the Glens Falls Brewfest on March 7 at the Queensbury Hotel. Guests must be 21 or older.

Glens Falls Brewfest is a beer, wine and cider tasting event featuring local, regional and national breweries, as well as a few wineries and cideries. The fundraiser benefits Adirondack Theatre Festival and Feeder Canal Alliance, according to a news release.

Artisan Brew Works opened in 2016 and features Belgians, IPAs, stouts and some experimental beers.

Tickets can be bought online at Brown Paper Tickets at https://m.bpt.me/event/4472977.

