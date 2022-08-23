Tannery Pond Community Center celebrates 20th anniversary

JOHNSBURG — The Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a look forward to the next 20 years.

Going forward, the town of Johnsburg is shifting control and responsibility of the community center to the "enlarged and reinvigorated" nonprofit organization Tannery Pond Center, or TPC.

A gift from Elise and Woody Widlund in 2002, the center has since been managed by both the town government and the nonprofit.

"In the hands of the nonprofit organization, the tremendous potential of Tannery Pond Community Center will be realized," a news release from the center stated.

The building is located along the North Creek and includes a theater, art exhibition space, offices and meeting rooms and has served as a performing arts center, art gallery and gathering place for the residents and visitors across the lower Adirondack region, according to the release.

Susan Murante, a spokesperson for the center, said she has lived in North Creek since 1989 and nothing else has done what the Tannery Pond Community Center does for the area.

"It has been the most incredible center for cultural events. The photography, the artists, the musicians, it has just been incredible for a little town like this. People come from all over to this wonderful little arts center," Murante said.

The center is hoping to use grant funding to increase offerings over the next two decades to include an expanded performance schedule, community education, workshops, conferences and serve as a visitor welcome center for the entire region.

The TPC board hired Candice Murray as the new executive director with 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations.

“I am excited to bring my years of experience to the Tannery Pond Center to help it grow and expand its offerings. With such a beautiful building and a vibrant local community, the future looks bright, and opportunities are virtually limitless," Murray said in a news release.

Both Murray and Murante are looking forward to the Oct. 1 celebration to help commemorate the 20-year anniversary.

"As we begin to think about new opportunities for the future, we will first celebrate our 20 year anniversary with a free community-wide event," Murray shared. "On Oct. 1, the center will host the Rockin’ Roots Community Social event with food trucks, kids activities, cake contest, art exhibit, local artisans or demonstrations, and music to strengthen the message of there is something of interest for everyone at Tannery Pond Community Center.”